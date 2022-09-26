Author Who Created "Rizzoli & Isles" is Next Husson University Distinguished Business Speaker Series Guest
Tess Gerritsen, acclaimed author and filmmaker, will be speaking at Husson University's Gracie Theatre on September 28, 2022 about the unusual route she took to becoming an internationally bestselling author and the publishing business. She is probably best known for her series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. These books inspired the TNT television series "Rizzoli & Isles" starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander.
Bangor, ME, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seventh installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series will feature international bestselling author Tess Gerritsen. Known as a master of mystery and medical suspense novels, Gerritsen will talk about how she transitioned from being a physician to writing fiction and the publishing business.
“I was on maternity leave when I began working on my first novel,” said Gerritsen. “After it was published in 1987, I began the slow transition from full-time doctor to full-time writer. The rest is history.”
Following the success of her first novel, “Call After Midnight,” Gerritsen wrote eight more romantic suspense novels. She also wrote a screenplay called “Adrift.” The options to her screenplay were picked up and the story aired as a CBS Movie of the Week starring Kate Jackson of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1993.
Her books have been top-three sellers in the United States and number one bestsellers abroad. She has won both the Nero Wolfe Award for her story “Vanish,” and the Rita Award for her story “The Surgeon.”
She is probably best known for her series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. These books inspired the TNT television series "Rizzoli & Isles" starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander. Gerritsen’s newest Rizzoli and Isles book, “Listen to Me,” was recently released.
Gerritsen's first medical thriller, “Harvest,” was released in hardcover in 1996. Book sales for this novel marked her debut on the New York Times bestseller list.
In addition, Gerritsen is a filmmaker. She and her son Josh have just completed production of a feature-length documentary called “Magnificent Beast.” It’s about the ancient origins of the pig taboo. Their previous film, “Island Zero,” is a feature-length horror movie that was released in 2018. Now retired from medicine, Gerritsen writes full time and lives in Maine.
The seventh installment of the Distinguished Business Speaker Series featuring Tess Gerritsen will take place on September 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre.
Alumni and friends of Husson University are asked to register for this upcoming presentation in advance. A link to the online registration form is available at https://www.husson.edu/alumni/events.
Masks are not required on campus except where “clearly marked or communicated otherwise.” While masks are not required to attend this event, all individuals in attendance have the option to continue to wear COVID-19 protective masks if that’s their preference.
Categories