Author Who Created "Rizzoli & Isles" is Next Husson University Distinguished Business Speaker Series Guest

Tess Gerritsen, acclaimed author and filmmaker, will be speaking at Husson University's Gracie Theatre on September 28, 2022 about the unusual route she took to becoming an internationally bestselling author and the publishing business. She is probably best known for her series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. These books inspired the TNT television series "Rizzoli & Isles" starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander.