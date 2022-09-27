Husson University and Northern Light Health Celebrate the Latest Class of POD Graduates
Bangor, ME, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- POD graduates are part of the next generation of health care professionals at Northern Light Health working toward improving the patient experience.
For the past five years, Husson University has been helping to educate Northern Light Health employees through their Professional and Organizational Development (POD) program. On August 23, 2022, Husson celebrated a new class of POD graduates as part of a Zoom educational event.
“The POD program is offered to Northern Light Health employees in an effort to enhance their business acumen and grow their leadership skills,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at Husson University. “Northern Light Health employees who complete this program can convert this education into college credit. That saves them time, effort and money if they are working toward a degree.”
Tara Webb, a phlebotomist with Northern Light Laboratories/Affiliated Laboratories was one of the students who completed the POD program. Her POD credits are being counted as electives toward an online psychology degree at Husson University. “Getting college credit for my POD is making a Bachelor of Science in psychology degree more affordable and accessible. And going through the POD experience gave me the boost of confidence I needed to complete my psychology degree. Having an employer like Northern Light Health invest in my development means the world to me. Their belief in me is fueling my belief in myself.”
“At Northern Light Health, we are growing a healthcare organization that is designed to make health care work for those we serve; tailored to each individual’s needs. To accomplish this, it takes outstanding leadership throughout our organization,” said Timothy J. Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health. “The learning environment and expertise provided by Husson University is a great example of close partnerships geared to the investment in the growth and development of the people of Northern Light.”
POD program participants consist of two groups. One is comprised of current leaders, while the other consists of employees interested in becoming leaders. Each group receives a curriculum designed to maximize their experience.
The next cohorts for the POD program will be starting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for current leaders and on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 for employees interested in becoming leaders. These upcoming cohorts of students will be the first live students participating in face-to-face instruction since the pandemic. During the pandemic, cohorts were meeting via Zoom.
