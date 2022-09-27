Husson University and Northern Light Health Celebrate the Latest Class of POD Graduates

For the past five years, Husson University has been helping to educate Northern Light Health employees through their Professional and Organizational Development (POD) program. On 8/23/2022, Husson celebrated a new class of POD graduates as part of a Zoom educational event. POD program participants consist of two groups. One is comprised of current leaders, while the other consists of employees interested in becoming leaders. Each group’s curriculum is designed to maximize their experience.