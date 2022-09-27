Tampa Author's new book examines the Woman's Role in God's Kingdom
"Woman Where is Your Crown" is a new book written specifically for women out of the author's passion for ministry to women of all ages. In this book, the author focuses on exploring the depths of God's love for women and the elevated role and position He expects them to occupy as they navigate the vicissitudes of this life.
Tampa, FL, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In her passion for ministry to women, Cynthia wrote this new book. She believes that too many women of God are unaware of the elevation that comes with being a child of the Most High God. The bible paints a delightful picture of the woman God has crowned. Through the journey in this book, Cynthia explores the depth of love God has for each woman of God.
Within the pages of this book, she believes, is a place where the women of God will gather to give Him praise and glory, leading to triumphant change that will transform women.
Cynthia K. Inniss, aka C.K.Inniss, is a well-established author with nine previous books to her credit. She is a Christian-based author who writes specifically for a Christian audience. She was born in Rome, Georgia and now resides in Tampa, Florida. She is a graduate of Troy University and an ordained evangelist and can be reached through her website at www.cynthia52.com.
Marco Inniss
813-417-6926
www.cynthia52.com
