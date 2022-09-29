What Inspired Tonisha Fanchon to Initiate the Anthology "All the Preacher's Wives"?
Tonisha Fanchon explained during a recent interview that she began speaking with the wives of pastors to solicit their opinion on the idea of the book. It was during these preliminary interviews Ms. Fanchon held with the wives that she began to uncover a unique set of notable consistencies.
Dallas, TX, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On November 11th in Dallas, Texas, 20 women from various cities in the country will be coming together to celebrate a book featuring 20 stories describing the life of a pastor’s wife, All The Preacher's Wives. The head coordinator is Dallas’ own former fashion model and successful real estate investor Tonisha Fanchon. She is the host of the anthology and the release celebration weekend in Dallas from November 11th to November 13th.
Tonisha Fanchon explained during a recent interview that she began speaking with the wives of pastors to solicit their opinion on the idea of the book. It was during these preliminary interviews Ms. Fanchon held with the wives that she began to uncover a unique set of notable consistencies. Many of the wives had very few friends, and the friends they had were often women whom they knew prior to ministry. Each of the women agreed that speaking with people within the congregation about personal challenges, especially regarding their husbands, was a definite “No-No.” It was also revealed that the life and public treatment of a pastor’s wife, even where the wife is a pastor, is very different from her husband in the ministry. There were numerous stories about the high-wire balancing act they found themselves performing when juggling ministry, marriage, motherhood, and finances. The irony is that most of the women had never been forewarned or counseled about things to consider before assuming the role of a pastor’s wife by the pastor, parents, or present or past wives of pastors. They tended to learn and adapt to their position and its responsibilities after the nuptials and being suddenly placed into the position.
The hostess of the anthology and head coordinator for the event shared, “I discovered that the role of a pastor’s wife requires a very dynamic woman with a very unique set of skills and tolerances. While everyone can appreciate the more glamorous aesthetic that we generally presume the life of a pastor’s wife is, the everyday challenges that women, wives, mothers, daughters, and people, in general, have to deal with are often obstructed by our grandiose ideas.” Tonisha Fanchon explained, “I found out that these women live very lonely lives at times with very little support due to the nature of their position. Speaking with the wrong person can easily transform into church gossip and a loss of respect. There are those times though when an entire congregation surrounds her with love unexpectedly. It’s because of these stories and the myriad of diverse circumstances that this book is necessary. All The Preacher’s Wives is going to help many women looking to get married as well as their potential husbands. It will also introduce a certain degree of humanity that may have been overlooked by many within the congregation. To me, it’s a wonderful wake-up call.”
The anthology is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. The book is described as a ministry within its message to women currently within the ministry, wives who have married a pastor, women considering marrying a pastor, and married couples who are considering going into ministry. While this may be considered the primary target audience, the secondary group, including pastors and the congregation, are expected to benefit as well.
In celebration of the book release, the wives will be heading to Dallas, Texas from November 11th to the 13th for a weekend of fun and fellowship. The website (www.allthepreacherswives.com) boasts of chef-prepared meals, activities, and group worship on Sunday, November 13th, at the Potter’s House where Bishop T. D. Jakes is head pastor.
Ms. Fanchon described during a recent interview, “We wanted to create a safe space for the wives. The more we discuss it, the more it sounds like the birth of a new sisterhood of powerful and explosive women in ministry. This experience has been incredible for me. I can only imagine what it will do for everyone else out there. All I can say is, get ready!”
For more information about Tonisha Fanchon and All The Preacher’s Wives weekend and anthology, go to www.allthepreacherswives.com or contact Ms. Fanchon on Instagram @allthepreacherswives.
N. D. “Indy” Brennan is a journalist, author, public relations consultant, and blog columnist. He is the host of The Book Slam on Clubhouse and the author of The Perfect Love, What If White People Were Slaves, and The Top 51 Business Hacks for 2021. He may be contacted at ndbrennanauthor@gmail.com or on Instagram @ndbrennanauthor.com for bookings or general inquiries.
Tonisha Fanchon explained during a recent interview that she began speaking with the wives of pastors to solicit their opinion on the idea of the book. It was during these preliminary interviews Ms. Fanchon held with the wives that she began to uncover a unique set of notable consistencies. Many of the wives had very few friends, and the friends they had were often women whom they knew prior to ministry. Each of the women agreed that speaking with people within the congregation about personal challenges, especially regarding their husbands, was a definite “No-No.” It was also revealed that the life and public treatment of a pastor’s wife, even where the wife is a pastor, is very different from her husband in the ministry. There were numerous stories about the high-wire balancing act they found themselves performing when juggling ministry, marriage, motherhood, and finances. The irony is that most of the women had never been forewarned or counseled about things to consider before assuming the role of a pastor’s wife by the pastor, parents, or present or past wives of pastors. They tended to learn and adapt to their position and its responsibilities after the nuptials and being suddenly placed into the position.
The hostess of the anthology and head coordinator for the event shared, “I discovered that the role of a pastor’s wife requires a very dynamic woman with a very unique set of skills and tolerances. While everyone can appreciate the more glamorous aesthetic that we generally presume the life of a pastor’s wife is, the everyday challenges that women, wives, mothers, daughters, and people, in general, have to deal with are often obstructed by our grandiose ideas.” Tonisha Fanchon explained, “I found out that these women live very lonely lives at times with very little support due to the nature of their position. Speaking with the wrong person can easily transform into church gossip and a loss of respect. There are those times though when an entire congregation surrounds her with love unexpectedly. It’s because of these stories and the myriad of diverse circumstances that this book is necessary. All The Preacher’s Wives is going to help many women looking to get married as well as their potential husbands. It will also introduce a certain degree of humanity that may have been overlooked by many within the congregation. To me, it’s a wonderful wake-up call.”
The anthology is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. The book is described as a ministry within its message to women currently within the ministry, wives who have married a pastor, women considering marrying a pastor, and married couples who are considering going into ministry. While this may be considered the primary target audience, the secondary group, including pastors and the congregation, are expected to benefit as well.
In celebration of the book release, the wives will be heading to Dallas, Texas from November 11th to the 13th for a weekend of fun and fellowship. The website (www.allthepreacherswives.com) boasts of chef-prepared meals, activities, and group worship on Sunday, November 13th, at the Potter’s House where Bishop T. D. Jakes is head pastor.
Ms. Fanchon described during a recent interview, “We wanted to create a safe space for the wives. The more we discuss it, the more it sounds like the birth of a new sisterhood of powerful and explosive women in ministry. This experience has been incredible for me. I can only imagine what it will do for everyone else out there. All I can say is, get ready!”
For more information about Tonisha Fanchon and All The Preacher’s Wives weekend and anthology, go to www.allthepreacherswives.com or contact Ms. Fanchon on Instagram @allthepreacherswives.
N. D. “Indy” Brennan is a journalist, author, public relations consultant, and blog columnist. He is the host of The Book Slam on Clubhouse and the author of The Perfect Love, What If White People Were Slaves, and The Top 51 Business Hacks for 2021. He may be contacted at ndbrennanauthor@gmail.com or on Instagram @ndbrennanauthor.com for bookings or general inquiries.
Contact
All The Preacher's WivesContact
N. D. "Indy" Brennan
470-265-5748
www.allthepreacherswives.com
N. D. "Indy" Brennan
470-265-5748
www.allthepreacherswives.com
Categories