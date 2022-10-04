Heritage Pools Becomes the First Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina
Charleston, SC, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Heritage Pools is excited to announce that they have achieved the first Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina. This designation, awarded by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), signifies that Heritage Pools is an elite professional who has demonstrated quality, professionalism, ethics, and business prowess.
A Master CBP has completed elevated courses in master design methods, history of pools and water features, and advanced construction. Master CBP is the fourth and highest level of certification in the new PHTA Certified Pool Builder and Design Professional Pathway. This certification is reserved for the upper echelon of the pool industry.
Heritage Pools is proud to be the first Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina. This designation from PHTA signifies their commitment to meeting the highest industry standards for professionalism, customer service, construction quality, and business practices. “With this new certification, we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence and providing homeowners with beautiful pools and spas that will last a lifetime,” said Michael Gesmond, owner of Heritage Pools. "It's a testament to our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."
About & Contact
Heritage Pools, LLC is a master-certified, family-owned and operated company that has been servicing and building award-winning concrete, fiberglass and exclusive I-Beam vinyl pools in Charleston since 2004. We take pride in our workmanship and believe that every customer deserves the highest quality of service. Our team is experienced and factory-certified, so you can rest assured that your pool will be taken care of by professionals. We offer a wide range of services, from construction to renovation to maintenance, so no matter what your needs are, we have you covered. Contact us today to learn more about our services.
Heritage Pools, LLC
4210 Piggly Wiggly Dr.
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 762-3417
swimhere.com
