Book "Angry Pants" Becomes #1 New Release on Amazon in Children’s Books on LGBTQ+ Families
Los Angeles, CA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author Taylor Wasserman is debuting her first book, "Angry Pants," a story geared toward teaching children how to both recognize and manage their big feelings. It is an attention grabbing, vividly illustrated, and easy-to-follow bilingual rhyming children's book that teaches social emotional learning skills and normalizes LGBTQ+ and alternative families (English and Spanish Edition).
"Angry Pants" is a fun and engaging way to talk to kids about the big stuff in life, especially big topics that require even bigger talks. The bright and colorful illustrations will capture a child's attention and the captivating rhyming will inspire them to read the book over and over again.
This story follows MJ as she learns how to navigate friendships at a young age and gets to the bottom of her big emotions. Bursting with anger, she refuses to go to bed. With the help of her two moms, her dog Skye, and cat Indie, MJ discovers what it’s like to feel heard, seen, and understood.
In the first few days following the book’s soft launch on Amazon, "Angry Pants" became the #1 New Release in Children’s Books on LGBTQ+ Families and #4 in Foreign Language Learning and Spanish. In addition, the book hit #1 Best Seller in Children’s eBooks on Adoption and LGBTQ+ Families and #2 in Children’s eBooks on Difficult Discussions.
“The practice of rhyming not only makes reading (and being read to) more enjoyable and memorable, but it also makes talking about difficult emotions not so scary,” explains Wasserman. “I was determined to create a book that I wish I could have read as a kid.”
Celebrating, highlighting, and normalizing LGBTQ+ and alternative families starts with representation in the media, at home, and in the classroom. This book is not just a tool for kids but one for grownups. It introduces the idea of alternative families, emphasizes the importance of validating a child’s feelings, and gives kids a relatable way to see themselves in the stories they read.
“Working on a project like this, that has the potential to have real impact on future generations, has always been a dream of mine,” adds Wasserman. “I’m incredibly proud to work with a powerhouse team of queer women, including illustrator Isa Zapata de Costello and editor Elysia McMahan.”
Highlights of what you’ll find inside the book:
∙ Easy-to-follow line-by-line translated English and Spanish text.
∙ Exceptional language comprehension resource for Spanish immersion school students.
∙ Captivating original color illustrations.
∙ Memorable rhyming approach to hard topics.
∙ Relatable themes for social emotional learning.
Activities: There are 10 extra activity pages (journal prompts and drawing) included at the end of the book, which give children space to express their emotions and thoughts about the story and their feelings. These can be used as conversation topics for both teachers and caregivers.
It is Wasserman’s hope that "Angry Pants" will find a home on your bookshelves and on the bookshelves of the young children in your life.
"Angry Pants" is now available in softcover and eBook (hardcover coming soon). To order your copy, visit: www.angrypantsbook.com or Amazon.
Media Inquiries:
Taylor Wasserman
info@angrypantsbook.com
Genre: Children's book for ages 6-10
ISBN: 979-8-9867827-0-6 (paperback)
Launch Date: September 20, 2022
Review copies and interviews available
About the Author
Taylor Wasserman is an author based in Southern California. She is incredibly passionate about the well-being and mental health of children, especially the impact validation has on a child's self-esteem and emotional development. All of us want to feel that we matter—to be heard, accepted, and understood. It is Taylor's hope that this book reaches formative minds and makes a difference. She lives with her fiancé, Elysia, and her fur babies, Skye and Indie. Angry Pants is her very first children's book, though she has many more to come.
