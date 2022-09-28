Loveforce International Releases One Jazz Song with a French Title and Another Song Based on a Native American Tribal Story
On Friday, September 30th, Loveforce International's releases, and giveaways will be based on the theme of variety. The company will release two new digital music singles, One a jazz song with a French language title and another a folk-rock song with a Native American theme. The company will give away a book that features eight writings from eight different books by three different authors.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 30th, Loveforce International will release two new digital music singles. One is a jazz song with a French title. The other is a Folk-Rock song based on a Native American Creation Story. On that date, Loveforce International will also give away a digital E-book in honor of the two Digital Music Singles.
The new digital music single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Je Joue.” It’s an instrumental Smooth Jazz song. It has a bass and drum foundation that allows the guitar player to move in and out of thematic riffs in and around a melody. Within the instrumentation of the guitar, you can hear smatterings of different musical influences including various kinds of jazz music and southern soul music. The goal of the piece is to allow the listener’s mind to wander on a musical journey.
The new digital music single by inRchild is entitled "The Horizon." The song is in the folk-rock genre of music. An electric guitar is used to lay the foundation for the piece. The vocals are laid back as they tell a story about life, death, and the afterlife.
The book that will be given away on Friday, September 30th is The Loveforce International Reader 2 by Mark Wilkins. The Prophet of Life, Gary Ishka The book contains eight different stories from eight different books by three different authors. The writings include stories about personal faith, a world of bartering, a wet woman, a big fish, a killing season, teachers, and random quotes.
“This week’s releases are all about variety,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are offering a jazz song with a French language title, a folk-rock song with a Native American theme, and a book that offers eight different stories from eight different books by three different authors. Now that’s variety!” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, September 30th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
The new digital music single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Je Joue.” It’s an instrumental Smooth Jazz song. It has a bass and drum foundation that allows the guitar player to move in and out of thematic riffs in and around a melody. Within the instrumentation of the guitar, you can hear smatterings of different musical influences including various kinds of jazz music and southern soul music. The goal of the piece is to allow the listener’s mind to wander on a musical journey.
The new digital music single by inRchild is entitled "The Horizon." The song is in the folk-rock genre of music. An electric guitar is used to lay the foundation for the piece. The vocals are laid back as they tell a story about life, death, and the afterlife.
The book that will be given away on Friday, September 30th is The Loveforce International Reader 2 by Mark Wilkins. The Prophet of Life, Gary Ishka The book contains eight different stories from eight different books by three different authors. The writings include stories about personal faith, a world of bartering, a wet woman, a big fish, a killing season, teachers, and random quotes.
“This week’s releases are all about variety,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are offering a jazz song with a French language title, a folk-rock song with a Native American theme, and a book that offers eight different stories from eight different books by three different authors. Now that’s variety!” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, September 30th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories