Loveforce International Releases One Jazz Song with a French Title and Another Song Based on a Native American Tribal Story

On Friday, September 30th, Loveforce International's releases, and giveaways will be based on the theme of variety. The company will release two new digital music singles, One a jazz song with a French language title and another a folk-rock song with a Native American theme. The company will give away a book that features eight writings from eight different books by three different authors.