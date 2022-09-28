AGM and "Finding The Way" Book Launch
Toronto, Canada, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Finding The Way: fourth anthology published by Immigrant Writers Association (IWA).
Book launch (In person & virtual): October 25, 2022
Finding The Way—an uplifting anthology by thirteen Canadian immigrant writers—is a collection of fiction and non-fiction stories and poetry that portrays hope, courage, resilience, and grit rekindled in difficult situations. Unexpectedly sometimes.
Whether it’s about life’s signs that forged trailblazers … understanding that “home” is not a place … self-realization and courage to stand up triggered by Grandma’s haunting words … a quest to find alternative ways for mental health and well-being … enlightening transitions … or a wake-up call for humanity, there are deeper universal themes woven into this book.
The 13 contributors’ countries of origin—Ghana, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, USA, India, United Arab Emirates, Senegal, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago—have influenced their lives and way of thinking.
“With writers coming from all over the world, reading this anthology allows us to visit somewhere new, transporting us to the past, returning to the present, and taking us to the future. It is a fascinating read.” -Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers’ Favorite
A Canadian not-for-profit organization, the Immigrant Writers Association (IWA)/Association des écrivains immigrants (AEI) provides programs and services that encourage immigrants to express themselves more in writing, and supports immigrant writers on their journeys.
All IWA’s anthologies—Moving Forward, Grow Together, Building Bridges, Finding The Way—are available on Amazon.
Join them on October 25 for a celebratory event that includes:
• IWA’s fourth Annual General Meeting (6:30-7:00 pm ET)
• Finding The Way Book Launch (7:00-8:00 on ET)
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/418007069397
For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Daniel Shehori, Publicist: dshehori@gmail.com
ImmigrantWriters.com
