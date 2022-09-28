Burning Soul Collective is Currently Accepting Ghostwriting Projects
Applications are now open for the company’s ghostwriting services in which a seasoned author transforms clients’ inspirational thoughts into a published book.
Nashville, TN, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Burning Soul Collective is proud to announce that they are now accepting new clients for their ghostwriting services. For those who do not have the time, energy or desire to physically write their book, ghostwriting is a service that takes a client’s story and turns it into a powerful book, all while fitting the client’s true vision and authentic voice.
Applications that are selected will go through a five step process that includes exploring the client’s vision and goals, interviewing the client, drafting the book, rewriting and refining a few drafts and publishing the book (if publishing option is chosen by client). Ghostwriting services include:
- A professionally-produced book (up to 65,000-words).
- Up to 30 hours of interviews (working with clients throughout the project).
- Three consultation calls (initial, mid-point, end product).
- Up to 15 hours of research to contribute facts and details associated to the client’s story.
- Professional development and line editing with proofreading.
- Interior layout design and a finished PDF.
Full Publishing Package: Cover Design, Interior Formatting, ISBNs, US Copyright, Distributed across all online retailers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc.) with five hours of Consulting in Book Marketing & Promotions. The client always maintains all royalties, rights, and control of their book
“Everyone has a powerful story, but not everyone has the time to write their own book. Ghostwriting is a unique process that eliminates the barrier many people face: time and energy to write. Just as our clients are passionate about sharing their story, our ghostwriters are passionate about making that possible,” said Lauren Eckhardt, Founder & CEO of Burning Soul Collective.
Burning Soul Collective strives on helping unique storytellers share their voices with the world. Ghostwriting not only allows for that to happen, but also creates a rewarding and fulfilling writing experience for both client and ghostwriter.
Learn more about our Ghostwriting services on the Burning Soul Collective website: www.burningsoulcollective.com/ghostwriting.
About Burning Soul Collective
Burning Soul Collective is dedicated to helping first-time writers become published authors. We provide book coaching, ghostwriting and offer coaching and membership programs to provide writers with a powerful community. We are fueled by passionate creatives & authors using their stories, words and talent to change the world. Burning Soul Collective helps new writers and career authors alike write, publish and market their book using our unique Soulful Author Framework, a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, planning, creation and impact to bring books to life. Learn more at www.burningsoulcollective.com.
Applications that are selected will go through a five step process that includes exploring the client’s vision and goals, interviewing the client, drafting the book, rewriting and refining a few drafts and publishing the book (if publishing option is chosen by client). Ghostwriting services include:
- A professionally-produced book (up to 65,000-words).
- Up to 30 hours of interviews (working with clients throughout the project).
- Three consultation calls (initial, mid-point, end product).
- Up to 15 hours of research to contribute facts and details associated to the client’s story.
- Professional development and line editing with proofreading.
- Interior layout design and a finished PDF.
Full Publishing Package: Cover Design, Interior Formatting, ISBNs, US Copyright, Distributed across all online retailers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc.) with five hours of Consulting in Book Marketing & Promotions. The client always maintains all royalties, rights, and control of their book
“Everyone has a powerful story, but not everyone has the time to write their own book. Ghostwriting is a unique process that eliminates the barrier many people face: time and energy to write. Just as our clients are passionate about sharing their story, our ghostwriters are passionate about making that possible,” said Lauren Eckhardt, Founder & CEO of Burning Soul Collective.
Burning Soul Collective strives on helping unique storytellers share their voices with the world. Ghostwriting not only allows for that to happen, but also creates a rewarding and fulfilling writing experience for both client and ghostwriter.
Learn more about our Ghostwriting services on the Burning Soul Collective website: www.burningsoulcollective.com/ghostwriting.
About Burning Soul Collective
Burning Soul Collective is dedicated to helping first-time writers become published authors. We provide book coaching, ghostwriting and offer coaching and membership programs to provide writers with a powerful community. We are fueled by passionate creatives & authors using their stories, words and talent to change the world. Burning Soul Collective helps new writers and career authors alike write, publish and market their book using our unique Soulful Author Framework, a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, planning, creation and impact to bring books to life. Learn more at www.burningsoulcollective.com.
Contact
Burning Soul CollectiveContact
Caitlin Eichhorn
815-575-6509
www.burningsoulcollective.com
Caitlin Eichhorn
815-575-6509
www.burningsoulcollective.com
Categories