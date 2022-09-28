"The Pukur" by D.K. Powell Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Pukur by U.K. author D.K. Powell. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The Pukur tells the story of 12-year-old Sophie Shepherd who is orphaned after a motor accident and left scarred both physically and emotionally. Recovery is slow, her nightmares torment her, and Sophie is withdrawn and fragile. But rather than support her, a jealous and cruel uncle-in-law destroys her life all over again. Dumped in rural Bangladesh without warning, with an uncle she didn't even know existed, who she hates, and who doesn't want her there, Sophie has to come to terms with grief, loss, and a totally alien culture. Her Uncle Joshua can’t abide the girl and won’t entertain the idea of dealing with this head-strong teenage girl. Nothing is allowed to interrupt his beloved bachelorhood and peaceful tranquility, with which he has bound up and silenced his own hurts for a long time. The only one he allows into his trust is the beautiful Didi who serves him faithfully.
Together, they start to find out how to accept one other and find a way through the troubles forced upon them. Sophie begins to find friends and allies in the strangest of circumstances and learns that first impressions can be wrong, very wrong. In the middle of all this, literally, is the pukur, sitting there ominously calling to Sophie, inexplicably bringing peace to her uncle while increasingly confronting Sophie with her demons. As her nightmares threaten to consume her from within, Sophie finds her fate is entirely entwined in the dark depths of the pukur.
D.K. Powell is a writer and educationalist living in the United Kingdom but working around the world. After spending several years living in Bangladesh working as a teacher, he wrote The Pukur, based on his experiences of the country and its culture.
The Pukur, 348 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-144-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook format. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
