Perle Wins Two Security Today New Product of the Year Awards
IOLAN SCG Secure Console Servers and IRG7440 5G Router recognized as outstanding security products.
Princeton, NJ, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a global manufacturer of secure device networking hardware, announces that Security Today magazine has named IOLAN SCG Secure Console Servers and the IRG7440 5G Router as winners in the "New Product of the Year 2022" Awards competition. The awards honor product development achievements by manufacturers whose products are particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security.
"After hosting this New Product of the Year program, I am struck with the intense effort by manufacturers, who exceed last year’s entries. We are fortunate to have so many entries and applaud every entry for the ingenuity and painstaking efforts to ensure the security business is meeting the technology challenges. New Product of the Year confirms to me that the best and the brightest are completely invested in their craft and have strategic plans to bring new technology to the forefront." -Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine.
A panel of independent judges from the security industry evaluated product features, innovation, user-friendliness, interoperability, quality, and design to determine the winners in the 2022 categories. Perle was selected for the following:
Category: Network Support Solutions
Product: IRG7440 5G Router
The IRG7440 5G Router delivers the most comprehensive set of features, functionality, and powerful security options to protect IT networks from unauthorized or malicious users. And, it is the only product in its class that does not require an annual subscription or license fee to access features, maintain operation, or download software updates. With support for Data, SMS, Voice, and Video, an IRG7440 Router can be integrated into any enterprise cloud, building, industrial, or mobile location network infrastructure. The extensive routing protocol support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, two-factor authentication (2FA), remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+, LDAP) management, software image CRC control, intrusion prevention, and leading data encryption tools ensure the IRG7440 will integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures.
Category: Intelligent Edge Devices
Product: IOLAN SCG Secure Console Servers
The IOLAN SCG Console Server is a hardware solution that provides secure Out-of-Band (OOB) access to data center IT infrastructure equipment. The core idea is to preserve 24/7 network uptime by establishing secure direct access to the USB, RS232, or Ethernet console management port of critical IT assets like routers, switches, firewalls, servers, power, storage, and telecom appliances. The IOLAN SCG Console Server ensures the connection is secure by supporting full routing (RIP, OSPF, and BGP) capabilities, Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), two-factor authentication (2FA), an integrated firewall, advanced failover to multiple networks, RADIUS, TACACS+, & LDAP authentication, plus leading data encryption tools.
