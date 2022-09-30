Independent Analyst, Forrester, Names HighSide a Leader in Secure Communications
HighSide was awarded the highest possible scores for Performance, Assurance & Control, Enhanced Functionality, Product Vision, and more.
Washington, DC, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HighSide, the market leader in secure communications & collaboration, announced that Forrester Research, Inc. had named HighSide a leader in the Forrester WaveTM: Secure Communications, Q3 2022. According to principal analyst Heidi Shey, "HighSide’s platform is built on the notion of decentralized encryption and trust systems while maintaining centralized control. Its platform aims to mitigate the risk of data loss from communications, data storage, and file sharing… [pairing] secure and segmented communications with robust data management.”
The Forrester Wave evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It’s an assessment of the top vendors in the market and scores both the technology and company across a variety of criteria.
This independent evaluation resulted in HighSide receiving perfect scores in the following 8 categories:
Performance
Assurance and Control
Enhanced Functionality
Product Vision
Execution Roadmap
Partner Ecosystem
Integrations
Customization
“Being recognized as a leader in the Secure Communications category is validation for all the hard work the team has put into the HighSide One platform. It’s even more validating that HighSide was recognized not just for providing a decentralized encrypted communications platform, but for delivering on the integrated 'One' app promise - bringing integrated secure communications, secure data management, and controlled file-sharing to enterprise and government agencies around the world,” said Brendan Diaz, HighSide CEO.
“Expectations for communications security & data controls are always evolving, but the market hasn’t seen a change this rapid as the one we’ve experienced the last few years. In the consumer world, chat apps that lack E2E encryption are all but dead - and enterprise and government security teams are quickly following suit, scrambling for secure & compliant alternatives to the rapidly deployed COVID-era platforms that were insecure at best. Even in organizations where a full scale redeployment isn’t possible, organizations are looking to add secondary or out of band collaboration platforms to their stack to both ensure communications integrity as well as availability,” said Evan Blair, Chief Revenue Officer at HighSide. “Forrester has validated the demand we are seeing, and that HighSide One is the far and away best technology. They’ve given businesses around the world an 'easy button' when selecting a vendor - HighSide One is the platform of choice, both for secure collaboration and out of band communications,” he continued.
In the Forrester assessment, HighSide was noted for being a “great fit for organizations requiring controlled file sharing and secure data management alongside secure communications functionality… Its innovations are focused on delivering features for security enhancements and compliance controls, particularly as it relates to file management for productivity. HighSide’s strengths are in assurance and control, customization, and compliance with requirements such as export administration regulations (EAR) and international traffic in arms regulations (ITAR).”
About HighSide
HighSide is the recognized industry leader for Secure Communications & Collaboration, delivering NIAP validated software that enables teams to ensure their intellectual property, regulated data, and sensitive communications remain secure, compliant, and controlled.
Powered by a decentralized E2E encryption protocol, HighSide delivers productivity capabilities such as secure & out-of-band messaging, controlled file-sharing, and sensitive data management. In use by government agencies and enterprise organizations around the world, HighSide is forever changing the way the digital business works. From enabling teams to share and manage their sensitive business data to delivering a secure, highly available, and segmented system for mission, project, and cyber operations teams to ensure persistent communications, HighSide One delivers. With a full RBAC access control system, Active Directory connection for enterprise user management, and an integrated e-discovery and compliance suite, HighSide One is truly revolutionizing collaboration… securely.
Visit www.highside.io to learn more about the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications Q3 2022 and HighSide One.
HighSide PR Contact
press@highside.io
1.866.693.8559
