New Yorker Electronics Releases Full Line of New Adam-Tech Rocker Switches
New Line for New Yorker Electronics Offers Standard and LED Lighted Actuators are available in Multiple Colors, Shapes and Markings
Northvale, NJ, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced it will be distributing the full line of Adam-Tech Rocker Switch offerings in medium, miniature and even subminiature sizes in round or rectangular types. These rocker switch types are offered with various termination options, circuits, functions and actuators.
Used primarily in telecommunications, medical and industrial equipment, the Adam-Tech Specialized Sealed Rocker versions are also available in IP67. Standard and LED lighted actuators are available in multiple colors, shapes, and actuator markings. Termination options consist of solder, PCB Vertical, PCB R/A, Screw Lugs and 4.80mm and 6.35mm QC and circuit options include SPST, SPDT, DPST and DPDT. Optional switch functions include: Functions: ON-ON, ON-OFF, OFF-(ON), ON-OFF-ON, and (ON)-OFF-ON.
Features & Benefits:
• Variety of Rocker Switch types
• Sealed waterproof IP67 versions
• Solder type, PCB and quick connect terminations
• Circuits: SPST, SPDT, DPST, and DPDT
• Functions: ON-ON, ON-OFF, OFF-(ON), ON-OFF-ON, and (ON)-OFF-ON
• Rocker shapes: round and rectangular (curved and standard V)
• Standard and custom actuator markings
• LED lighted actuators w/ color options
Applications:
• Computer hardware
• Power supplies and battery chargers
• Instrumentation
• Household appliances
• Telecommunications
• Medical equipment
• Industrial equipment
Adam Tech Interconnects manufactures world-class connectors and cable assemblies, waterproof solutions, and advanced automotive solutions and all are tested for electric capabilities and pressures. As a franchise distributor for Adam Tech Interconnects, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full lines of supply pins, connectors, plugs and assemblies.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Used primarily in telecommunications, medical and industrial equipment, the Adam-Tech Specialized Sealed Rocker versions are also available in IP67. Standard and LED lighted actuators are available in multiple colors, shapes, and actuator markings. Termination options consist of solder, PCB Vertical, PCB R/A, Screw Lugs and 4.80mm and 6.35mm QC and circuit options include SPST, SPDT, DPST and DPDT. Optional switch functions include: Functions: ON-ON, ON-OFF, OFF-(ON), ON-OFF-ON, and (ON)-OFF-ON.
Features & Benefits:
• Variety of Rocker Switch types
• Sealed waterproof IP67 versions
• Solder type, PCB and quick connect terminations
• Circuits: SPST, SPDT, DPST, and DPDT
• Functions: ON-ON, ON-OFF, OFF-(ON), ON-OFF-ON, and (ON)-OFF-ON
• Rocker shapes: round and rectangular (curved and standard V)
• Standard and custom actuator markings
• LED lighted actuators w/ color options
Applications:
• Computer hardware
• Power supplies and battery chargers
• Instrumentation
• Household appliances
• Telecommunications
• Medical equipment
• Industrial equipment
Adam Tech Interconnects manufactures world-class connectors and cable assemblies, waterproof solutions, and advanced automotive solutions and all are tested for electric capabilities and pressures. As a franchise distributor for Adam Tech Interconnects, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full lines of supply pins, connectors, plugs and assemblies.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Categories