WCA is Excited to Offer "Effective Collections: The Art of Getting Paid" Webinar
MIlwaukee, WI, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- We have all heard the expression: “A sales is not a sale until the cash is in the bank.” Thus, credit professional are vital in the generation, maintenance and preservation of a company’s profit and cash-flow. Why? Because they are at the heart of the collection process.
The participants will learn about:
• The Cs of Collection
• Collection Strategies
• Operation Cash-Flow: Tactical Collection Approach
o The six lines of defense
• The role of the telephone and personal communication
• The AW Matrix – a collection focus
• Difference between excuses and reasons
• and much more
This Webinar will be held on October 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221
The participants will learn about:
• The Cs of Collection
• Collection Strategies
• Operation Cash-Flow: Tactical Collection Approach
o The six lines of defense
• The role of the telephone and personal communication
• The AW Matrix – a collection focus
• Difference between excuses and reasons
• and much more
This Webinar will be held on October 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221
Contact
BCMAContact
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
Categories