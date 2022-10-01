Ocean Music Live Releases Debut Instrumental Hip Hop Album, “Worth A Thousand Words”

O.C.E.A.N recently released his first debut album entitled, “Worth A Thousand Words” on September 15, 2022. The idea behind O.C.E.A.N’s 1st project was to introduce something without any lyrics that would sonically describe the emotions, the inspiration and the turmoil of personal life experiences, from deciding to quit his 9-5 stable income job in order to initiate his career as a full-time music producer, the host of O.C.E.A.N Radio, as well as an overall creative director.