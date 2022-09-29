Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases G.W. Mullins Alien / Paranormal Book, “Aliens, Gods, and other Paranormal Native American Tales”

G.W. Mullins, author of the Best-Selling books, “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” and “More Star People, Sky Gods And Other Paranormal Tales Of The Native American Indians” returns with a new collection of tales featuring Aliens, ghosts, star gods and the paranormal.