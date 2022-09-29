St. George Marathon Runner Attempting to Set the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Female Marathon Time Dressed as a Book, to Raise Awareness Around Dyslexia
St. George, UT, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reading for Life Southern Utah is proud to partner with avid marathon runner and children’s book author, Hannah Holt, in her attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female marathon runner dressed as a book at the St. George Marathon on October 1, 2022. Holt’s projected time is 5 hours and she expects to cross the finish line at 12:00pm.
While Holt’s objective is to create a world record, her larger mission is building awareness around dyslexia, a learning disability that affects 1 in every 5 readers. Holt spearheaded the idea to combine running a marathon with educating the public about dyslexia due to the lack of information and resources available. Holt’s missionto raise awareness about this learning challenge led her to Reading for Life Southern Utah, an official charity of the St. George Marathon that focuses on developing resources for dyslexic readers in southern Utah.
Holt’s Guinness World Record attempt coincides with October being National Dyslexia Awareness Month which makes the attempt even more meaningful to Holt and Reading for Life Southern Utah. Hannah Holt says, “At first, running a marathon in a costume seemed like a fun idea. The more I think about it and prepare for it, the more I realize it’s probably going to be pretty miserable. Even so, anything that helps bring more awareness to Dyslexia is worth it!” Holt is an award-winning children’s author and educator. She lives in Oregon with her husband, four children, and a very patient cat named Zephyr.
Reading for Life Southern Utah is a local nonprofit organization committed to creating a meaningful reading community for dyslexic readers in Washington County by creating and distributing resources to those who need them. Melissa Miller, co- founder says, “We are proud to be part of Holt’s attempt at a record-setting achievement. Her dedication and passion in the reading community is admirable and we are thrilled she is putting so much effort into bringing dyslexia to the forefront."
Hannah Holt and Reading for Life Southern Utah will be present at a table at the St. George Marathon Fun Run Walk ‘N Roll event for kids, at Vernon Worthen Park on September 30th, 5:00-8:00pm where families can stop by to meet Ms. Holt, see her costume, take a look at her books, and receive information regarding Dyslexia and resources from Reading for Life Southern Utah.
For information about Reading for Life Southern Utah and dyslexia resources, contact Angela MacKay at readingforlifeutah@gmail.com or call (435) 429-0936.
