St. George Marathon Runner Attempting to Set the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Female Marathon Time Dressed as a Book, to Raise Awareness Around Dyslexia

Reading for Life Southern Utah is proud to partner with avid marathon runner and children’s book author, Hannah Holt, in her attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female marathon runner dressed as a book at the St. George Marathon on October 1, 2022.