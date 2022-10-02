Microsleep Helps Over Five Thousand Students Find Housing
Microsleep’s mission is to help college students find safe, convenient, and affordable housing. They aim to serve students with campus housing crises, where upperclassmen are forced off campus to look for their own housing. On nights when these students have been out late working on group projects or find it inconvenient to commute long distances, Microsleep has developed a solution.
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- See how over 5000+ students at USC and UCSD are already utilizing Microsleep.
At many universities, the average time it takes for a student to commute to campus can take over 30 minutes. Furthermore, with many students working past midnight on campus, the commute back is often dangerous and tedious.
This is where Microsleep comes in. Microsleep organizes safe and affordable housing on or close to campus for students to rent. Students with conveniently located housing can share an extra bed or couch for other students to crash at.
Today, Microsleep improves student life by offering a safer, more convenient alternative to traditional housing. This prevalent problem has plagued countless students, as Hai, an international graduate student from University of California - San Diego explains, “I finish my assignment and it’s 3 AM already. Uber is very expensive and I don’t feel safe waiting for one this late.” Hai has no choice but to endure the night in his department’s basement. However, with Microsleep, Hai can rest in a comfortable bed while also saving his time, health, and money.
Another positive Microsleep has brought are its improvements to campus communities. For many low-income students living off-campus, finding affordable housing is a common struggle. For one admitted student at USC and UCSD, Victor Diniz, this almost ruined his plans to attend university. He explains that “I almost had to defer my admission because I couldn’t find a roommate to help me pay for housing.” Microsleep provides a platform for students to discover potential roommates and provide affordable options for every student.
Furthermore, Microsleep provides the LGBTQ+ community opportunities to connect with potential roommates. Unfortunately, many LGBTQ+ members have difficulty when searching for roommates. Microsleep aims to remove the stigma focusing around LGBTQ+ roommates. As Microsleep Co-Founder, Eric Guo, explains, “Thus, users can meet new individuals every time they need to crash for a night. As users become familiar rooming with LGBTQ+ members, campuses as a whole will become more inclusive as well.“
Microsleep has helped over five thousand students at UCSD and USC find housing. With over three thousand successful bookings, Microsleep hopes to expand to more universities and community colleges within the next month.
