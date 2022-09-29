Loveforce International Announces Book Giveaways for October 2022
Loveforce International announces its book giveaways for October 2022 which include books in a variety of genres on topics ranging from the supernatural to public education.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its book giveaways for October 2022. Four books will be given away during the month of October. The books will be given away on four consecutive Fridays beginning on October 7th and concluding on October 28th.
The books will be in a variety of different genres. They will include a Nonfiction book examining controversies, a fiction book of Supernatural stories. a Nonfiction book of stories about public education and a mixed fiction and Nonfiction book sampler.
On Friday, October 7th The E-book Controversy by The Prophet of Life will be given away. This giveaway includes both the English and Spanish language versions of the book. Some of the recent controversies explored by the book include controversies involving Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, a cure for AIDS, Chinese hackers, Adolf Hitler, Global Warming, and Hollywood Celebrity Scandals.
On Friday, October 14th the E-book Stories of the Supernatural 2 by Mark Wilkins, will be given away. This giveaway includes both English & Spanish language versions of the book. In this sequel to Stories of The Supernatural, there are more ghosts, demonic creatures, and death. This collection of short stories centers on ghosts and monsters. Story titles include The Soul Collector, The Bungadun of Blood Valley, The Hell Banger, and The Ghost Train.
On Friday, October 21st The E-book Classroom Confessions 2 by Mark Wilkins will be given away. Both English and Spanish versions In this sequel to Classroom Confessions 1, the reader will find stories filled with offbeat teachers, bright students, thugs, bullies, heroes, and lyrics that bring the reality of public education in all of its struggles, and glory before you. The stories in the book will allow readers to meet characters like Mr. Happyhands, The French Substitute, Dean Bravo, and The Bushwhacker. The stories are written straight from the memories of someone who was there.
On Friday, October 28th The E-book The Loveforce International Reader 4 By Mark Wilkins, Gary Ishka, and The Prophet of Life Will be given away. The book is a sampler and contains eight different stories from eight different books by three different authors. Stories in the book include topics like a man struggling to break free of an archaic custom, random quotes, a dog under a woman's car, a British law, proof that the end is not near, and a case of love breaking out all over.
“Once again we are offering our customers and potential customers variety this month. This is the case not only for our Digital Music Singles releases but our book releases as well. Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas, “Our book giveaway on a perfect companion for Halloween, Stories of the Supernatural 2 is happening on October 14th because we are releasing three Halloween-themed songs on that date to give playlists time to add them,” he continued.
All of the book giveaways for October will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. Each book will be given away on the day it is released only.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
