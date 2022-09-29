Loveforce International Announces Its October 2022 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International announced that it will be releasing ten new Digital Music Singles in a variety of genres in October 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announced its Digital Music Singles Releases for October 2022. There will be ten new singles. They will be released on four consecutive Fridays in October.
The singles will be in a variety of genres including Soul, Blues, R&B, Jazz, Alternative Rock, and Spiritual Folk-Pop. The singles will be by several different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Teacherz, and The Loveforce Collective.
Two of the Singles will be instrumentals. One will be acoustic. Four will be quasi-Halloween themed. The quasi-Halloween-themed songs will include characters like The Devil, Death, and Monsters.
“Halloween is definitely in the house this October, along with a tribute song to a fallen comrade and a Folk-Pop fable,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The main genres of the month will be Soul, R&B, and Blues but the Jazz, Rock, and Folk will help add variety to our releases,” he continued.
Loveforce International Digital Music Singles are released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The singles will be in a variety of genres including Soul, Blues, R&B, Jazz, Alternative Rock, and Spiritual Folk-Pop. The singles will be by several different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Teacherz, and The Loveforce Collective.
Two of the Singles will be instrumentals. One will be acoustic. Four will be quasi-Halloween themed. The quasi-Halloween-themed songs will include characters like The Devil, Death, and Monsters.
“Halloween is definitely in the house this October, along with a tribute song to a fallen comrade and a Folk-Pop fable,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The main genres of the month will be Soul, R&B, and Blues but the Jazz, Rock, and Folk will help add variety to our releases,” he continued.
Loveforce International Digital Music Singles are released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories