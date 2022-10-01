Clip Studio Paint Launches Direct Upload Feature for Webcomics with WEBTOON CANVAS

With ever-growing demand for support from online content creators, Celsys and WEBTOON have partnered on a new feature that allows artists to post their webcomics directly from the English version of the Clip Studio Paint drawing app to the WEBTOON CANVAS self-publishing platform. The new feature debuts today in the fall update to Clip Studio Paint (Version 1.12.7).