Devart Tops in Multiple Categories at DBTA 2022 Readers' Choice Awards

Prague, Czech Republic, September 30, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, is recognized as DBTA Readers' Choice Finalist for the fourth consecutive year.Devart solutions were awarded in the following categories:Best Database Administration Solution - silver awards for dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for OracleBest Database Development Solution - bronze awards for dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for Oracle and dbForge Studio for PostgreSQLBest Database Performance Solutions - bronze awards for dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for Oracle and dbForge Studio for PostgreSQLBest Data Security Solution - a bronze award for SecureBridgeTo learn more, please visithttps://blog.devart.com/devart-products-become-the-winners-of-dbta-2022-readers-choice-awards.htmlAbout DevartDevart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.