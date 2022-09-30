Devart Tops in Multiple Categories at DBTA 2022 Readers' Choice Awards
Three DBTA 2022 Readers' Choice Awards went to the dbForge Studio product line, the IDEs that help users streamline all their database activities with a single integrated solution. Another one of Devart's top-ranked products is SecureBridge, a set of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket and SignalR protocols.
Prague, Czech Republic, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, is recognized as DBTA Readers' Choice Finalist for the fourth consecutive year.
Devart solutions were awarded in the following categories:
Best Database Administration Solution - silver awards for dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for Oracle
Best Database Development Solution - bronze awards for dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for Oracle and dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL
Best Database Performance Solutions - bronze awards for dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for Oracle and dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL
Best Data Security Solution - a bronze award for SecureBridge
To learn more, please visit
https://blog.devart.com/devart-products-become-the-winners-of-dbta-2022-readers-choice-awards.html
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
