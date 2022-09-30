Devart Tops in Multiple Categories at DBTA 2022 Readers' Choice Awards

Three DBTA 2022 Readers' Choice Awards went to the dbForge Studio product line, the IDEs that help users streamline all their database activities with a single integrated solution. Another one of Devart's top-ranked products is SecureBridge, a set of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket and SignalR protocols.