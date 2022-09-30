Kaunas City Polyclinic Picks ChestLink to Speed Up Preventative Health Checks

Kaunas city polyclinic introduced Oxipit ChestLink AI application in their preventive health check up workflow. With ChestLink, which can automatically identify normal chest X-rays, healthy patients can be instantly sent home after the examination, without the need to wait for the study report at the polyclinic. Operating with 99.9% sensitivity, ChestLink can automatically report on 26% of all X-ray studies at Kaunas city polyclinic.