Kaunas City Polyclinic Picks ChestLink to Speed Up Preventative Health Checks
Kaunas city polyclinic introduced Oxipit ChestLink AI application in their preventive health check up workflow. With ChestLink, which can automatically identify normal chest X-rays, healthy patients can be instantly sent home after the examination, without the need to wait for the study report at the polyclinic. Operating with 99.9% sensitivity, ChestLink can automatically report on 26% of all X-ray studies at Kaunas city polyclinic.
Vilnius, Lithuania, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kaunas city polyclinic performs more than 140.000 X-ray studies per year, 110.000 of which are chest X-rays. ChestLink was introduced at the Kaunas city polyclinic Occupational medicine center. The center performs preventative health checks for employees or prior employment, issues health certificates for drivers or for persons traveling abroad.
“ChestLink has helped to speed up our preventative health check procedures. If the chest X-ray study features no abnormalities, the patient is instantly given a clean bill of health, without the need to wait for the report at the polyclinic. This improves the service quality for the patients and also eliminates the routine work required to report on healthy patient studies,” says Head of Medical Imaging Center at Kaunas city polyclinic Tomas Budrys.
ChestLink only produces reports for studies where the application is highly confident that they feature no abnormalities. According to the data at Kaunas city polyclinic, ChestLink can automate the reporting on 26% of all chest X-rays at the medical institution. The application can report on 40% of Kaunas city polyclinic’s healthy patient studies with high confidence.
“Very often more than half of patient chest X-rays studies at primary care centers feature no abnormalities, as these institutions perform routine health checks or are tasked with various population screening programmes. This presents an ideal use case for ChestLink, which can produce immediate time savings for radiologists, also improving service quality for patients,”- says CEO of Oxipit Gediminas Peksys.
ChestEye Quality is also deployed at Kaunas city polyclinic for AI-powered chest X-ray double reading. The application analyzes chest X-ray images and corresponding radiologist reports to identify any unreported findings. If unreported abnormalities are found, the application notified the reporting radiologist to take a second look and augment the report.
In the last year’s study at Kaunas city and Seskine polyclinics, ChestEye Quality has identified 82 additional clinically relevant nodule findings. The application excels in detecting subtle cases - the majority of nodules in the study were under 15 mm in size, often partially obscured by superposing structures such as ribs/hilar area/heart shadow.
“At Kaunas city polyclinic we are receptive to innovations that can improve the quality of diagnostic processes and bring benefits to patient care. ChestLink has already proven itself in streamlining our prophylactic health check-up workflow. In addition, our specialists appreciate the AI’s second opinion in identifying hard-to-spot subtle pathologies,” adds Tomas Budrys.
According to the study data, nationwide adoption of AI double reader applications - for instance, by integrating them into national e-health platforms - could help to detect lung cancers at a much earlier stage, significantly improving patient prognosis.
About Oxipit
Oxipit develops AI applications for diagnostic medical imaging. With a team of award-winning data scientists and medical doctors, the company aims to introduce innovative artificial intelligence breakthroughs to everyday clinical practice.
