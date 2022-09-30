Opening October 8: Neo-Animism: 11 Artists of Southeast Asia
Tokyo, Japan, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- √K Contemporary (Root K Contemporary) is proud to host Neo-Animism: 11 Artists of Southeast Asia. On view from October 8 to 29, the group show will present a variety of paintings and sculptural works by a selection of coveted Southeast Asian artists, many of which will be exhibiting for the first time in Japan.
With global contemporaneity in mind, Neo-Animism hopes to present and offer works that will broaden and diversify the Japanese art scene by introducing works by 11 artists who have made their mark on the global art scene.
With a new perspective, the artists of Neo-Animism draw from multi-ethnic, lingual, and religious cultures and render their unique experiences into their craft. With the budding influence of generation-based media and entertainment, the Asian art scene has proven itself vital in the ways that it builds and establishes its own, distinct forms of expression. Elaborate, whimsical, and captivating, these phantasmic mindscapes provide a glimpse of Asia's new, burgeoning movement.
Exhibition Highlights
Introducing works by coveted emerging to mid-career artists of Southeast Asia
A joint curation project with Manila-based gallery, Galerie Stephanie, Neo-Animism will exhibit approx. 30 late and recent works by artists from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and more. A rare opportunity to view these works in Japan, the exhibition offers visitors a chance to see and attain works by widely popular artists such as Roby Dwi Antono, Mr. S, Sid Natividad, and Farley del Rosario.
Exhibition Outline
Exhibition Title｜ Neo-Animism: 11 Artists of Southeast Asia
Exhibiting Artists｜ Arnold Lalongisip, Erikson Arcilla, Genavee Lazaro, Imam Santoso, Mr. S, Renz Baluyot, Roby Dwi Antono, Farley del Rosario, Lyndon Maglalang, Sid Natividad and Reen Barrera
Dates｜ October 8 (Saturday) to 29 (Saturday), 2022
*Closed on Sundays & Mondays, Open on Public Holidays
Venue｜ √K Contemporary (Root K Contemporary)
Address： Minamicho 6, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Tel： (+81) (0)3-6280-8808 / Email： info@root-k.jp
Exhibition Website｜https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/neo-animism-11-artists-of-southeast-asia
Admission｜ Free
Organizer｜ √K Contemporary
Collaboration｜ Galerie Stephanie
Collaboration & Curation｜Galerie Stephanie
Founded in 2007, Galerie Stephanie is one of the leading artist-centered galleries in the Philippines. Started as a platform for modern art and established local artists, the gallery has evolved its program into an edgier and more contemporary line-up.
Since 2015, Galerie Stephanie has been ardent in showcasing the rigor and variability of art at a global crosscut, providing exhibition opportunities to international artists as well as joining established local and global art fairs, and presentations with partner galleries in Japan, Indonesia, and North America.
Committed to its vision, the gallery has worked through and beyond its artist program and artist residencies in its continuing bid to open an inclusive and international palate.
*Quoted from the Galerie Stephanie website.
Official Website｜https://galeriestephanie.com/
IG｜＠galeriestephanie TW｜@galeriesteph FB｜@Stephanie.Galerie
About √K Contemporary
Guided by the notion that new art is generated from years of refinement, √K Contemporary deals mainly with contemporary art from the post-war period onwards. With an ethos colored by its roots in traditional art, √K Contemporary hosts and organizes various unique exhibitions and events that aim to provoke, stimulate, and evoke new thoughts and ideas. In conserving their acts, the gallery hopes to place themself within and pave their way towards the future art scene.
Manifesting this notion, the 300sqm gallery space was envisioned as a "gallery from space", where works are shown with new values and viewed with new eyes. With innovation at its heart, √K Contemporary strives to become the next-generation art space that represents "the present of the future."
Official Website: https://root-k.jp/en
TW : @rk_contemporary | FB : @rootkcontemporary | IG : @rk_contemporary
