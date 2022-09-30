Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "101 Timeless Writings from Eternity - Volume 1," by Safar Wisby
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "101 Timeless Writings from Eternity - Volume 1," by Safar Wisby.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "101 Timeless Writings from Eternity - Volume 1"
Each of these inspirational writings has been written to bring a feeling of hope and encouragement, especially in challenging times. The reader is invited to contemplate just one each day to feel a renewed sense of awareness, refreshing usual thought forms into other inspiring possibilities.
“May we perceive every day as a new day, every dawn as a new dawn, a new day, a new dawn, that offers new promise, new opportunity for us to recreate ourselves into our own destiny...” – Safar Wisby
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (200 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.17 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943971
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BD5JJMNH
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/101T
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Safar Wisby
Safar Wisby considers she is a student of Life, that in Itself is like a great "Spiritual School of Light," full with such a variety of teaching experiences, that can challenge every level of Being, and, if one can accept these "challenges," as part of a process of any one course or discipline, that can so strengthen the resolve to understand Life’s teachings, to promote growth, as an inner awakening, that gradually grows into a freedom to Be and Become, as we journey toward our Home of Origin.
Safar wishes to express enormous gratitude to the great generosity she has been shown from the many people throughout so many walks of life, who have taken her step by step, giving her answers, some very subtle and others overpoweringly obvious and therefore unavoidable, bringing her to facing her deepest wish, to find the way through this great journey we call Life, and on into Eternity.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
