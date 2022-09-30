Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Wright Wrubbish: A Collection of Short Stories and Verse," by Keith Wright
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Wright Wrubbish," written by Keith Wright and illustrated by David Ball.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Wright Wrubbish"
Some of the stories in this book are historically based, including one which begins when Planet Earth was created, and another in an Indian Reservation in America. Others look into the future and involve other planets. The book also visits Nepal, South America and Ireland, and many fictitious destinations.
All the stories are works of fiction.
This book is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (240 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.4 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943940
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BD5JJMNH
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WRWR
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing and Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Some of the stories in this book are historically based, including one which begins when Planet Earth was created, and another in an Indian Reservation in America. Others look into the future and involve other planets. The book also visits Nepal, South America and Ireland, and many fictitious destinations.
All the stories are works of fiction.
This book is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (240 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.4 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943940
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BD5JJMNH
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WRWR
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing and Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories