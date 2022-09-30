Zoo Media Debuts a Green Alternative to Plastic Bottles to Promote Zoos, Aquariums, and Fish Hatcheries
Severance, CO, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zoo Media, the leading provider of smart advertising for zoos and aquariums in the U.S., is proud to introduce Pure Box Water: an earth-friendly, cardboard water container that supports maximum advertising of zoos, aquariums, and fish hatcheries and helps preserve America's land and wildlife.
Dan Kost, CEO of Zoo Media, said, "The clever promotion will allow zoos, aquariums, and fish hatcheries alike to post their messaging, fish and animal stories, and images promoting their state fish on water products for the first time. With this new initiative, customers will receive educational information about animal endangerment awareness and fun facts about their favorite zoo habitat every time they are thirsty."
Pure Box Water takes earth-conscious measures, such as using windmills and biodegradable materials that decompose naturally, in order to reduce its carbon footprint and help reverse the contamination from plastic bottles on beaches and in oceans.
Sourcing the finest water from Mt. Shasta, California, and Blue Springs, Georgia, and partnering with trusted names in the industry—including Natural Water, Fresh Water, and Mineral Water—ensures that Pure Box Water can deliver top branding impressions and sponsorship opportunities. Zoos, aquariums, and fish hatcheries can use Pure Box Water for fundraisers while promoting animal welfare initiatives that discourage plastic pollution.
Zoo Media's vision is to empower zoos, aquariums, and fish hatcheries worldwide by helping increase visitor numbers and generating profit through the sale of environment-friendly water boxes at on-site concessions and off-site retailers, all while providing a green option for advertising.
For inquiries about business requests and the Pure Box Water specs, please contact Dan Kost, CEO of Zoo Media, at (323) 255-1212 or Dan@ZooMedia.US
About Zoo Media
Zoo Media assists zoos and aquariums in becoming Smart Venues. Zoo Media provides wide-ranging services including Strategy, Advertising, Marketing, Sponsorships, and Smart Initiatives to empower animal welfare, enhance visitors' experience, and maximize advertising for zoos, aquariums, and fish hatcheries worldwide. Zoo Media is part of the Dakdan Worldwide family of companies. In the early '80s, Dan Kost founded Dakdan Worldwide, a parent holding company with a multitude of brands, including Pure Box Water, ZooMedia.US, ZooMedia.org, ZooMedia.news, ZooMedia.tv, and ZooImagery.
For more information about Zoo Media, please visit Www.ZooMedia.US
