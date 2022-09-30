Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Twist of Fête," by Simon Maier
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Twist of Fête," written by Simon Maier.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Twist of Fête"
During its annual summer fête, an idyllic English seaside village suddenly finds itself plunged into chaos when faced with terrifying threats, a litany of deceit, surfacing hatred and death. That’s before teatime.
The police are baffled and turn to the one person who might help expose the guilty and uncover their secrets - the village shopkeeper, postmaster and amateur detective, Stanley Accrington. In a race against time, can Stanley shed any light on those dark secrets before it’s too late? Can he discover the truth quickly enough to save lives? Can he stop the people who want to stop him? Can he come to terms with his own demons?
The first in a series of Stanley Accrington mysteries, Twist of Fête bubbles with unforgettable characters and almost unbearable tension. Simon Maier serves up a nail-biting, occasionally disturbing and frequently shocking murder mystery with a plateful of spite, smiles, surprises and, of course, cake.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (268 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.7 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 97818009439488
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BFJBX9RP
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TOF
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Simon Maier looks at writing stories from two points of view – what everyone can easily see and what is often hidden.
Simon’s books include:
The 100 - Insights from the Greatest Speeches Ever Delivered; Speak Like a President; Inspire; The Diary; In Any Event; The Evil Executive; The Other Side of History; Great Mindset Changing Ideas and Silver Green: Volume I. Each has achieved international success.
Silver Green: Volume II (Red Metal) will be the second book in the trilogy and the next novel in the Stanley Accrington series is being written now.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
