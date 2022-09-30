HealthONE Behavioral Health Services Expands to Serve Denver-Metro Youth
Intensive Outpatient Services for Kids is the Only One of its Kind in Denver.
Denver, CO, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center is committed to providing expert care and comprehensive support for patients of all ages with mental health needs. They believe this kind of health care should be accessible and convenient, which is why we provide locations throughout metro Denver, including Aurora, Centennial, Denver and Littleton. Our newest location in Aurora at Saddle Rock provides intensive outpatient programs for children (9-11) and adolescents/teens (12-17).
The only program of its kind in Denver, HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Outpatient Services at Saddle Rock, opening September 28, 2022, provides an intermediate level of care for children and adolescents with needs too complex for individual therapy alone, but who do not require inpatient care.
Their unique Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is designed to help patients ages 9-17 who are impacted by a variety of challenges. Participants attend a minimum of three sessions per week to learn how to achieve a healthy life balance.
The “why” is clear:
- Increased rate of suicide, especially in Colorado, for those 10-14 years old
- COVID residual.
- Access/availability to social media.
- Staffing shortages at schools/community mental health centers etc. leading to very few resources being available.
- Next closest intensive outpatient for children is in Colorado Springs.
- Large volume increase of child/adolescent behavioral health patients within HealthONE being seen in emergency rooms.
Their physician-led treatment team includes art therapists, behavioral analysts, behavioral health technicians, certified addiction and mental health counselors, discharge planners, licensed social workers, music therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, physicians and nurses, psychologists, recreational therapists, staff psychiatrists, and nurses.
The new Behavioral Health & Wellness Outpatient Services at Saddle Rock is located at 22400 E. Dry Creek Rd., Aurora. For more information, call 720-376-6442 or learn more at HealthONEcares.com/balancedwellness.
