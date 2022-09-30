REIPrintMail Division of Graphic Connections Group Inc. Acquires REIVault
St. Louis, MO, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Graphic Connections Group (GCG) announced it has acquired REIVault (REIV) to add to their REIPrintMail division.
“When Gary Boomershine, CEO of REIVault contacted me to inform me that he was going to sell his company and he thought GCG/REIPrintMail would be a perfect fit, I couldn’t have been more pleased. My level of respect for Gary and his REIVault operation made it a simple decision to make the acquisition,” said Jeff Charlton, GCG President.
Michael Hecht, REI Print Mail Senior VP, added, “This acquisition will solidify our position as the #1 direct marketing company for real estate investors (REIs). The addition of these new products and services compliments our current suite of products and will allow us to further assist our clients in generating more leads, deals, and building a very successful REI business.”
“When I decided to sell my company, the first person that came to mind was Jeff,” said Boomershine. “His REIPrintMail division is very aligned to REIV. Our culture, our values, and our commitment to helping our clients build a successful career is totally aligned with Graphic Connections Group and I very much look forward to what the future holds for REIVault.”
Graphic Connections Group has just been ranked on Inc. magazine’s 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2022. GCG enjoyed three-year revenue growth of 120%. To be eligible for the list, businesses must have achieved a significant percentage growth in revenue from 2018 to 2021.
Now celebrating its 30th year in business, Graphic Connections Group is still experiencing dynamic business growth. Its subsidiary REIPrintMail, which offers real estate direct mail marketing services, continues a strong upward trajectory, and, with a strategic 2022 acquisition of REIComplete (REIVault)- a full-scope marketing and lead generation service provider for real estate entrepreneurs- GCG is strongly positioned for accelerated revenue growth and achieve Inc. 5000 status for many years to come.
About Graphic Connections Group, LLC. (GCG): Graphics Connections Group (GCG) was founded in 1992 by Jeff Charlton, a seasoned entrepreneur who has launched multiple successful businesses. Since its inception, GCG has grown to become the premier print and marketing company in the US. Its subsidiaries include REIPrintMail, REIComplete, and MortgagePrintMail, which provide real estate-related direct mail, marketing, and lead generation services nationally.
