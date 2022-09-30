ATEN Technology Renovates the Desktop for the Hybrid Work Challenge with New KVM Switch
DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM Switch Improves Workflow Efficiency, Reduces Costs and Saves Space in Hot Desking Environments.
Irvine, CA, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced its new 2-port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM switch. As an increasingly mobile workforce utilizes more home or hybrid offices, agility is the key to effective multitasking and remaining engaged in productivity. The “CS52DP” is ideal in hybrid workspaces, especially those utilizing hot desking, as it allows for easy setup, improved workflow efficiency, and reduction in costs and office space.
With the power of a cable KVM switch and the mobility of USB-C connectivity, the compact CS52DP streamline even the most complex workflows with the push of a button on the remote port selector and switching between user tasks on one DisplayPort PC and a mobile USB-C device from a DisplayPort and USB console. The DisplayPort-enabled shared screen further assures outstanding 4K audiovisual quality across two computer platforms.
Product Features:
· Enables plug-n-play USB-C connection to a mobile device such as a laptop without going through a docking station.
· Superior video quality – up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz.
· Enables the integration of different computer systems (Windows, Mac, Sun, Linux, Android and iOS) that are accessible over one KVM console.
· Console USB ports can be used for plug-n-play connection to compatible USB 2.0 peripheral devices to fulfill data-intensive desktop work requirements.
· Supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) which enables the USB connection to carry DisplayPort signals.
· Bus-powered – no external power adapter required; no software install, or device configuration is required.
· DisplayPort 1.2 and HDCP compliant.
“With many companies having already turned into a hybrid workplace for employees, many are utilizing hot desking to improve desk efficiency and effective multitasking. The new ATEN switch is ideal for individuals needing quick control to multitask between a computer and a USB-C device on a desktop in any environment,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “The compact design allows for an efficient and tidy installation, providing an ideal space-saving solution to keeping a user’s desk well-organized.”
Pricing and Availability
ATEN’s USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM switch is now available for $171 USD via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.
For more information, product features, and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/cable-kvm-switches/cs52dp/.
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S. support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
With the power of a cable KVM switch and the mobility of USB-C connectivity, the compact CS52DP streamline even the most complex workflows with the push of a button on the remote port selector and switching between user tasks on one DisplayPort PC and a mobile USB-C device from a DisplayPort and USB console. The DisplayPort-enabled shared screen further assures outstanding 4K audiovisual quality across two computer platforms.
Product Features:
· Enables plug-n-play USB-C connection to a mobile device such as a laptop without going through a docking station.
· Superior video quality – up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz.
· Enables the integration of different computer systems (Windows, Mac, Sun, Linux, Android and iOS) that are accessible over one KVM console.
· Console USB ports can be used for plug-n-play connection to compatible USB 2.0 peripheral devices to fulfill data-intensive desktop work requirements.
· Supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) which enables the USB connection to carry DisplayPort signals.
· Bus-powered – no external power adapter required; no software install, or device configuration is required.
· DisplayPort 1.2 and HDCP compliant.
“With many companies having already turned into a hybrid workplace for employees, many are utilizing hot desking to improve desk efficiency and effective multitasking. The new ATEN switch is ideal for individuals needing quick control to multitask between a computer and a USB-C device on a desktop in any environment,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “The compact design allows for an efficient and tidy installation, providing an ideal space-saving solution to keeping a user’s desk well-organized.”
Pricing and Availability
ATEN’s USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM switch is now available for $171 USD via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.
For more information, product features, and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/cable-kvm-switches/cs52dp/.
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S. support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
Contact
ATENContact
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.mrbpr.com
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.mrbpr.com
Categories