"Connecting Two Spaces" - Solo Exhibition by Alexander Morris at Monument Square Arts (RI)
Solo exhibition for Rhode Island abstract artist Alexander Morris.
Rumford, RI, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Born in the desert but drawn to the sea, artist Alexander Morris’s recent series are influenced strongly by the sea and sand. Since settling in New England, Morris has found plenty of creative inspiration from the eastern shoreline. Indeed, his latest works include the series entitled "Beach," "Of Ocean and Sky," and "Voyage" - a decidedly nautical artistic bent. These three series will feature in his first solo exhibition entitled ‘Connecting Two Spaces’ at Monument Square Arts (RI). Morris will fill the walls, so to speak, with artwork that depicts sea voyages, taking the viewer along the vast ocean where it meets the sky, and finally guiding you to the beach and safe harbor.
Of Morris’s work, Ms. Kim Celona, founder/director of Monument Square Arts, said, "Alexander’s paintings engage, entrance and captivate the viewer, through subject, intriguing texts, mark making, additive and subtractive processes. ‘Connecting Two Spaces’ aims to invite the audience to think more deeply about the content of each painting and on the subtle/fragile relationships that Morris is truly passionate about: symbiotic relationships such as chaos and order, raven and wolf. ‘Beautifully haunting and mysterious soul quests, you will find yourself searching for these connections within yourself,’" says Celona.
‘Connecting Two Spaces’ opens on Saturday, October 15 with a reception that evening from 6-9pm at Monument Square Arts, 2 Monument Square, Unit H, Woonsocket, RI. The exhibition will run until November 12. Please contact Mr. Morris at 401.408.6087 or alexandermorrisart@gmail.com, or Ms. Celona (founder/director) at 401.573.2255 or monumentsquarearts@gmail.com for more details.
Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces, including AS220’s main gallery (RI), a featured artist of Attleboro Arts Museum’s prestigious "8 Visions" exhibition (MA), and has been invited to exhibit on both east and west coasts.
Throughout his career, Mr. Morris has received various awards and honors, such as Third Place at Art League Rhode Island’s Below the Surface and was an elected artist at West Hartford Art League (CT).
Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.
To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for news and updates.
Of Morris’s work, Ms. Kim Celona, founder/director of Monument Square Arts, said, "Alexander’s paintings engage, entrance and captivate the viewer, through subject, intriguing texts, mark making, additive and subtractive processes. ‘Connecting Two Spaces’ aims to invite the audience to think more deeply about the content of each painting and on the subtle/fragile relationships that Morris is truly passionate about: symbiotic relationships such as chaos and order, raven and wolf. ‘Beautifully haunting and mysterious soul quests, you will find yourself searching for these connections within yourself,’" says Celona.
‘Connecting Two Spaces’ opens on Saturday, October 15 with a reception that evening from 6-9pm at Monument Square Arts, 2 Monument Square, Unit H, Woonsocket, RI. The exhibition will run until November 12. Please contact Mr. Morris at 401.408.6087 or alexandermorrisart@gmail.com, or Ms. Celona (founder/director) at 401.573.2255 or monumentsquarearts@gmail.com for more details.
Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces, including AS220’s main gallery (RI), a featured artist of Attleboro Arts Museum’s prestigious "8 Visions" exhibition (MA), and has been invited to exhibit on both east and west coasts.
Throughout his career, Mr. Morris has received various awards and honors, such as Third Place at Art League Rhode Island’s Below the Surface and was an elected artist at West Hartford Art League (CT).
Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.
To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for news and updates.
Contact
Alexander Morris ArtContact
Alexander Morris
401-408-6087
https://www.alexandermorrisart.com
Alexander Morris
401-408-6087
https://www.alexandermorrisart.com
Categories