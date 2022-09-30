The Voyage Continues... Compelling New Abstract Work in Acclaimed "Voyage" Series by Alexander Morris Will be Featured in His Open Studio Event
Open studio event exhibits new work in continuing Voyage series by Alexander Morris.
Rumford, RI, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Images of shipwrecks portray a haunted beauty that hearken back to the great seafaring voyages of old. Alexander Morris portrays this vibrant imagery in his award-winning "Voyage" series, one of which was awarded Juror’s Choice at Attleboro Arts Museum’s member exhibit (MA). Each painting is replete with nautical vigor, taking the viewer on a vibrant seafaring journey.
Continuing on with the acclaimed series, Morris will unveil over a dozen new "Voyage" paintings at his open studio event. For the past few years, he has hosted an open studio which invites the public to closely view the textured nuance of his work in an informal setting. It is also an opportunity to demystify the artist’s process and creativity - to show his own unique way of looking at the world.
Morris’s open studio will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 9am-noon. He will also have a studio sale running from October 15 to November 30. Please contact him for more details at alexandermorrisart@gmail.com or 401.408.6087.
Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces, including AS220’s main gallery (RI), a featured artist of Attleboro Arts Museum’s prestigious "8 Visions" exhibition (MA), and has been invited to exhibit on both east and west coasts.
Throughout his career, Mr. Morris has received various awards and honors, such as Third Place at Art League Rhode Island’s Below the Surface and was an elected artist at West Hartford Art League (CT).
Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.
To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for news and updates.
