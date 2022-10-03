Improved 3D Tools and Eyedropper in Free Update for Clip Studio Paint

Celsys released the latest update of its illustration, comic, webtoon, and animation app, Clip Studio Paint Ver. 1.12.7 worldwide on September 28. This free update for current users includes improved 3D tools, a new eyedropper design, along with more than 90 other improvements, specification changes, and bug fixes.