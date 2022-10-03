Improved 3D Tools and Eyedropper in Free Update for Clip Studio Paint
Celsys released the latest update of its illustration, comic, webtoon, and animation app, Clip Studio Paint Ver. 1.12.7 worldwide on September 28. This free update for current users includes improved 3D tools, a new eyedropper design, along with more than 90 other improvements, specification changes, and bug fixes.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Update release notes:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/dl/release_note/
Major feature updates
・Enhanced 3D tools
Users can now save multiple camera angles, and 3D models are easier to resize and manipulate. There is also a fish-eye distortion setting for 3D panoramas, as well as support for exporting UV maps.
Feature video: https://youtu.be/4PRyYxawKYc
・Redesigned eyedropper
Users can see both the current and new color at once, and the tool has been made easier to use with touch gestures.
Feature video: https://youtu.be/HUEnL5gFKm0
Clip Studio Paint is a digital painting app used by over 20 million people* worldwide for the creation of illustrations, comics, webtoons, and animation. The app is available on Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Android, and Chromebook, so creators can use it on whatever device they own. Known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features, Clip Studio Paint is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike. Celsys will continue to work on new updates for Clip Studio Paint to support creators to reach their full creative potential.
*Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
Clip Studio Paint
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
About CELSYS, Inc.
Celsys, with a mission of “Creating a more passionate world,” provides solutions for creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation production, the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution. Celsys supports people all over the world to better enjoy creating and all the experiences that come with it.
https://www.celsys.com/en/
Contact
