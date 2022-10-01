Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry.
Port Tobacco, MD, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Chore Tools, a Maryland-based peer to peer Tools and heavy equipment rental platform launches. This platform’s description by early adopters ranges from being called, “the game changer for the tool rental industry,” to being described as, “It is to the tool rental community what Airbnb is to the house sharing community.” Chore Tools' plethora of tools and heavy equipment ranges from carpet steamers to accomplish household chores, tall ladders for seasonal roof gutter cleaning, excavators or bulldozers for outdoor construction projects, power drills or framing nais for indoor renovation projects, or power generators for backup power during special occasions, just to name a few. Chore Tools' model is, if you can find it at your local hardware store or tools and heavy equipment rental store, you can find it at Chore Tools.
Chore Tools is a great alternative for renting from traditional stores, primarily because tools on the average rent at 80% of the rate of traditional stores. These savings can easily add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on the tools or heavy equipment being rented and the rental duration. Moreover, this platform offers the flexibility and convenience that is not always available at traditional stores. This app offers longer rental availability hours and and in a lot of cases, weekend availability. At an additional cost, tool owners can deliver tools to users and pickup upon rental expiration. This is especially important in situations where users do not drive vehicles large enough to fit heavy equipment like an excavator or odd-shaped equipment such as a 32-foot ladder.
Finally, there is something for everyone which makes Chore Tools demographically unbiased. Their mantra is, there is likely something in your household that can be listed on Chore Tools to generate income. This platform is a great means to supplement income as a family by renting out tools or heavy equipment that otherwise is not being used. Their tool owner community comprises of all demographics including but not limited to: students, stay at home parents, retirees looking for extra source of income, construction workers with spare tools, DIYers and many others.
About Chore Tools:
Chore Tools is a military veteran-founded Peer to Peer Tools and Heavy Equipment Rental Platform. The app is available on both, Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.
Olakunle Folayan
202-407-6878
choretools.com
