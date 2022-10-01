ChessKid Program Aims to Help Start Chess Clubs
ChessKid is excited to announce its new Chess Clubs in Libraries initiative. This program sends out free club starter kits in North America. Each starter kit includes: 5 chess boards & pieces (sets), A "How the Pieces Move" poster and Free ChessKid Gold Memberships.
Owosso, MI, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ChessKid announces a “Chess Clubs in Libraries” initiative aimed at helping to introduce chess to students.
ChessKid, the #1 scholastic chess site for kids, has announced a new Chess Clubs in Libraries initiative to send out free chess club starter kits in North America. Starter chess club kits will include:
5 chess boards & pieces (sets)
A "How the Pieces Move" poster
Free ChessKid Gold Memberships
Carey Fan, CEO of ChessKid said, “ChessKid is proud to help support the start-up of Chess Clubs in Libraries. Starting a scholastic chess club has many advantages for kids, schools, and the larger chess community. Kids learn from each other, and having others at the same skill level can build enthusiasm for playing."
Interested US or Canada-based Media Library Specialists can apply by filling out the application at https://go.chesskid.com/freelibrarykit
Media Centers and Libraries can apply until Thanksgiving on November 24, 2022.
School media centers are often the chosen location for chess programs, as they offer a free meeting space with supervision and safety. They are increasingly becoming the school centers for tinkering, coding, and playing.
Here are some reasons why schools are adding chess play into their media centers:
Chess provides engaging ways for students to practice skills relating to classroom learning targets, including STEM, math, and spatial skills.
Playing board games can support social-emotional learning. Collaborative or competitive, there are social lessons learned from playing chess.
Regular chess clubs keep students coming into the media center and will increase positive and fun engagement.
About ChessKid
ChessKid.com is the #1 scholastic chess site for kids and serves as the "scholastic extension" of the world's largest chess website - Chess.com. ChessKid is all about growing the game of chess for kids around the world. We make a complicated strategy game fun, social, and exciting.
Contact for more information:
Andrea K. Garrison,
VP of Growth & Marketing, ChessKid
andrea@chesskid.com
ChessKid, the #1 scholastic chess site for kids, has announced a new Chess Clubs in Libraries initiative to send out free chess club starter kits in North America. Starter chess club kits will include:
5 chess boards & pieces (sets)
A "How the Pieces Move" poster
Free ChessKid Gold Memberships
Carey Fan, CEO of ChessKid said, “ChessKid is proud to help support the start-up of Chess Clubs in Libraries. Starting a scholastic chess club has many advantages for kids, schools, and the larger chess community. Kids learn from each other, and having others at the same skill level can build enthusiasm for playing."
Interested US or Canada-based Media Library Specialists can apply by filling out the application at https://go.chesskid.com/freelibrarykit
Media Centers and Libraries can apply until Thanksgiving on November 24, 2022.
School media centers are often the chosen location for chess programs, as they offer a free meeting space with supervision and safety. They are increasingly becoming the school centers for tinkering, coding, and playing.
Here are some reasons why schools are adding chess play into their media centers:
Chess provides engaging ways for students to practice skills relating to classroom learning targets, including STEM, math, and spatial skills.
Playing board games can support social-emotional learning. Collaborative or competitive, there are social lessons learned from playing chess.
Regular chess clubs keep students coming into the media center and will increase positive and fun engagement.
About ChessKid
ChessKid.com is the #1 scholastic chess site for kids and serves as the "scholastic extension" of the world's largest chess website - Chess.com. ChessKid is all about growing the game of chess for kids around the world. We make a complicated strategy game fun, social, and exciting.
Contact for more information:
Andrea K. Garrison,
VP of Growth & Marketing, ChessKid
andrea@chesskid.com
Contact
ChessKidContact
Andrea Garrison
734-255-7768
chesskid.com
Andrea Garrison
734-255-7768
chesskid.com
Categories