Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sweet Valentine," by Miranda Maynard

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 03, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "Sweet Valentine":Deborah went to college at Manor Valley where the pupils were of mixed ability.At college, Deborah had both good times and bad times. On Valentine’s Day, Deborah had admirers. She was a popular, Sweet Valentine. But Deborah was loved, adored and hated.There had been a time when the pupils had bullied her. But Deborah was able to win the hearts of the pupils before her final days. They deeply loved and adored her.Today, Deborah remains in all of the pupils’ fondest memories…This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (88 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.51 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800944145 / 9781800944213Kindle eBook ASIN B0BG3DDS65Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SVALPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002