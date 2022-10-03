Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sweet Valentine," by Miranda Maynard
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sweet Valentine," by Miranda Maynard.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 03, 2022
Deborah went to college at Manor Valley where the pupils were of mixed ability.
At college, Deborah had both good times and bad times. On Valentine’s Day, Deborah had admirers. She was a popular, Sweet Valentine. But Deborah was loved, adored and hated.
There had been a time when the pupils had bullied her. But Deborah was able to win the hearts of the pupils before her final days. They deeply loved and adored her.
Today, Deborah remains in all of the pupils’ fondest memories…
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (88 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.51 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944145 / 9781800944213
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BG3DDS65
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SVAL
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
