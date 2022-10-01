New Leadership at Realty ONE Group's Flagship Office, Scottsdale, AZ

KC Cyga has announced that she is stepping down from her management position with Realty ONE Group, but will remain with the popular brand now as a real estate professional. Brian Juris, with nearly two decades of experience in the Valley of the Sun as a residential and commercial real estate professional and owning and operating a real estate firm, will take over as the Managing Broker for Realty ONE Group’s Scottsdale location.