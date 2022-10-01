New Leadership at Realty ONE Group's Flagship Office, Scottsdale, AZ
KC Cyga has announced that she is stepping down from her management position with Realty ONE Group, but will remain with the popular brand now as a real estate professional. Brian Juris, with nearly two decades of experience in the Valley of the Sun as a residential and commercial real estate professional and owning and operating a real estate firm, will take over as the Managing Broker for Realty ONE Group’s Scottsdale location.
Scottsdale, AZ, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest growing franchisors today, is announcing that one of its tenured and beloved office managers for the Scottsdale office is stepping down after more than 12 years with the global real estate brand.
KC Cyga has announced that she is stepping down from her management position with Realty ONE Group, but will remain with the popular brand now as a real estate professional. Cyga embarked on her real estate career more than 35 years ago and will continue helping local buyers and sellers. Over the years, Cyga has served on various committees and state boards, was the President of the local WeMAR (now WeSERVE) Board in 2015 and in 2016 she was named Broker of the Year by the Arizona Journal of Real Estate and Business.
Brian Juris, with nearly two decades of experience in the Valley of the Sun as a residential and commercial real estate professional and owning and operating a real estate firm, will take over as the Managing Broker for Realty ONE Group’s Scottsdale location. Juris has served on several real estate committees and is a hands-on real estate coach and mentor.
Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.
Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.
KC Cyga has announced that she is stepping down from her management position with Realty ONE Group, but will remain with the popular brand now as a real estate professional. Cyga embarked on her real estate career more than 35 years ago and will continue helping local buyers and sellers. Over the years, Cyga has served on various committees and state boards, was the President of the local WeMAR (now WeSERVE) Board in 2015 and in 2016 she was named Broker of the Year by the Arizona Journal of Real Estate and Business.
Brian Juris, with nearly two decades of experience in the Valley of the Sun as a residential and commercial real estate professional and owning and operating a real estate firm, will take over as the Managing Broker for Realty ONE Group’s Scottsdale location. Juris has served on several real estate committees and is a hands-on real estate coach and mentor.
Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.
Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.
Contact
Realty ONE GroupContact
Cory Vasquez
303-489-6818
https://realtyonegroup.com
Cory Vasquez
303-489-6818
https://realtyonegroup.com
Multimedia
Media Alert
KC Cyga has announced that she is stepping down from her management position with Realty ONE Group but will remain with the brand. Brian Juris, with nearly two decades of experience in the Valley of the Sun as a residential and commercial real estate professional, will be her successor.
Categories