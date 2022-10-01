GITEX Global 2022: Talk QA with a1qa’s Team
a1qa’s professionals are going to the world’s largest tech event to speak about QA.
Lakewood, CO, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The a1qa team is on its way to the biggest tech event, GITEX Global 2022, to discuss software quality and QA-related challenges.
Taking place on 10-14 October, GITEX Global 2022 gathers IT reps from global companies, where they showcase their latest developments in IT, healthcare, telecom, education, and more. The a1qa team joins the event to discuss with attendees the importance of QA for their ground-breaking technologies.
In addition, a1qa’s specialists will also participate in conferences where influential speakers touch upon relevant topics, including 6G, smart cities, cybersecurity, blockchain, and others.
a1qa’s crew, comprising Dima Tish, VP of global business development, Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director at the MEA region, Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department, and other QA professionals, will be glad to interact with the visitors at booth CC1-22, share their in-depth QA knowledge, and discuss the ways of ensuring truly high software quality.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, expressed his opinion: “In the changed global context, where high speed and resilience have become the norm, companies still face digitalization challenges. Among them, quick implementation of novel technologies without compromising software quality stands out clearly.
"To overcome it, organizations may opt for next-gen QA. It helps ensure sound software operation and resilience to cyber threats, reduce business risks, decrease maintenance costs, and speed up company growth.”
The team is staying in Dubai from October 8 to October 19, and will be happy to meet over coffee and talk about QA pain points that global organizations face.
About a1qa
With almost two decades in SQA, a1qa supports global clients across a variety of industries, including telecom, IT and software development, BFSI, and others. During this time, 1,100+ QA professionals have served 800+ clients, bringing a plethora of values to the table: accelerated time to market, minimized business risks, boosted CX, and more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
Taking place on 10-14 October, GITEX Global 2022 gathers IT reps from global companies, where they showcase their latest developments in IT, healthcare, telecom, education, and more. The a1qa team joins the event to discuss with attendees the importance of QA for their ground-breaking technologies.
In addition, a1qa’s specialists will also participate in conferences where influential speakers touch upon relevant topics, including 6G, smart cities, cybersecurity, blockchain, and others.
a1qa’s crew, comprising Dima Tish, VP of global business development, Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director at the MEA region, Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department, and other QA professionals, will be glad to interact with the visitors at booth CC1-22, share their in-depth QA knowledge, and discuss the ways of ensuring truly high software quality.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, expressed his opinion: “In the changed global context, where high speed and resilience have become the norm, companies still face digitalization challenges. Among them, quick implementation of novel technologies without compromising software quality stands out clearly.
"To overcome it, organizations may opt for next-gen QA. It helps ensure sound software operation and resilience to cyber threats, reduce business risks, decrease maintenance costs, and speed up company growth.”
The team is staying in Dubai from October 8 to October 19, and will be happy to meet over coffee and talk about QA pain points that global organizations face.
About a1qa
With almost two decades in SQA, a1qa supports global clients across a variety of industries, including telecom, IT and software development, BFSI, and others. During this time, 1,100+ QA professionals have served 800+ clients, bringing a plethora of values to the table: accelerated time to market, minimized business risks, boosted CX, and more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories