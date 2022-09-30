Original Sleek Launching New Era in Skin Care
Roseville, CA, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- There is a new company in town, Original Sleek, introducing better skin care for everyone, with most products from 90-98% naturally derived ingredients. All products are made in a GMP certified factory with the highest quality ingredients. They are launching with the following products:
- Retinol Cream
- Skin Tightening Cream
- Vitamin C Cream
- Dark Spot Serum
- 24K Gold Eye Mask
Original Sleek is committed in providing 100% customer satisfaction to all their products. With 10 years of experience in this line of business, they have developed top of the line products with amazing results.
Their aim is to provide a fresher and younger look for there customers with naturally derived ingredients. Currently, they are offering 15% off all products when you sign up at: https://originalsleek.com/special-offer/.
Contact
Omer Shahzad
916-595-5630
https://originalsleek.com/
Categories