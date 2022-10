Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Knock Down Ginger," by A.D. Hewitt

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 04, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "Knock Down Ginger":In the slums of Victorian London, many burglaries were happening... To survive the city, Ginger turned to crime and accumulated many jewels. Ginger is both a thief and an Accomplice. Emily suspects Ginger and observes. One day, when struggling to get out of a window, Ginger "turned to the light." From then on, she became a helper at Sunday School. Ginger was good with children and devoted to the Lord.Emily saw the miraculous transformation in Ginger's Life.It was a miracle.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (76 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800944213 / 9781800944169Kindle eBook ASIN B0BGCGKFF6Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/KDGPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002