Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Knock Down Ginger," by A.D. Hewitt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Knock Down Ginger," by A.D. Hewitt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Knock Down Ginger":
In the slums of Victorian London, many burglaries were happening... To survive the city, Ginger turned to crime and accumulated many jewels. Ginger is both a thief and an Accomplice. Emily suspects Ginger and observes. One day, when struggling to get out of a window, Ginger "turned to the light." From then on, she became a helper at Sunday School. Ginger was good with children and devoted to the Lord.
Emily saw the miraculous transformation in Ginger's Life.
It was a miracle.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (76 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944213 / 9781800944169
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BGCGKFF6
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/KDG
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In the slums of Victorian London, many burglaries were happening... To survive the city, Ginger turned to crime and accumulated many jewels. Ginger is both a thief and an Accomplice. Emily suspects Ginger and observes. One day, when struggling to get out of a window, Ginger "turned to the light." From then on, she became a helper at Sunday School. Ginger was good with children and devoted to the Lord.
Emily saw the miraculous transformation in Ginger's Life.
It was a miracle.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (76 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944213 / 9781800944169
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BGCGKFF6
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/KDG
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories