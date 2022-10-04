Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Blue Notes," by A.D. Hewitt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Blue Notes," by A.D. Hewitt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Blue Notes":
Since a teenager, Christina dreamed big. She formed a group. She has a passion for music. Her short-lived career in music was quite successful. Her music career ended. Christina fulfils her desire to get married to Lenny. She develops new interests and loves. Christina loves children. Also the Grandchildren, of course. She loves her daughter Christine. Everything else is a thing, a memory of the past. Her marriage to Lenny, a Musician ended. Christina remarried. All she has left is her beloved Daughter. Christina has a great love for her daughter, Christine. In life, nothing else seems to matter anymore. Christina and her ex-husband have a love for Blue Notes, a jazz club. They all have an exciting time together there. Their memories are reminiscent of the past.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (130 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.76 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944039 / 9781800943919
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BDBT8LPW
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/Bluenotes
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Since a teenager, Christina dreamed big. She formed a group. She has a passion for music. Her short-lived career in music was quite successful. Her music career ended. Christina fulfils her desire to get married to Lenny. She develops new interests and loves. Christina loves children. Also the Grandchildren, of course. She loves her daughter Christine. Everything else is a thing, a memory of the past. Her marriage to Lenny, a Musician ended. Christina remarried. All she has left is her beloved Daughter. Christina has a great love for her daughter, Christine. In life, nothing else seems to matter anymore. Christina and her ex-husband have a love for Blue Notes, a jazz club. They all have an exciting time together there. Their memories are reminiscent of the past.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (130 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.76 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944039 / 9781800943919
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BDBT8LPW
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/Bluenotes
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories