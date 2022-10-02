Upriver, New Thriller by Award-Winning Author Martin Roy Hill, Released
San Diego author explores the horror of the ISIS war in Iraq in new entry to his award-winning Linus Schag, NCIS, series.
San Diego, CA, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Independent publisher 32-32 North is pleased to announce the release of Martin Roy Hill’s third Linus Schag, NCIS, thriller, Upriver.
Upriver finds Schag, an “agent afloat” for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in Iraq during the country’s battle against the Islamic extremist group ISIS as he pursues two rogue Navy commandos up the Tigris River into a man-made hell.
Schag is the main character in two previous novels written by Hill—The Killing Depths and The Butcher’s Bill. The Butcher’s Bill was named the Best Mystery/Suspense Novel of 2017 by the Best Independent Book Awards and received the 2018 Clue Award for Best Suspense Thriller from the Chanticleer International Book Awards, the Silver Medal for Thrillers from the Readers Favorite Book Awards, and the 2018 award for Adult Fiction from the California Author Project.
The Schag character first appeared in the short story, “Destroyer Turns,” published in the Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine in the mid-1990s. Hill resurrected the character for The Killing Depths in which a serial killer threatens the crew of an American submarine on a covert mission.
In a review of Upriver, Publisher’s Weekly said, “Hill is adept at blending action and detection and in evoking the real-life experiences of those involved with Operation Inherent Resolve, the 2014 U.S. initiative to combat ISIS's expanding influence. Lee Child fans will be pleased.”
Hill, a former journalist and military analyst, is the author of nine novels and one book on military history. They include the national award-winning Peter Brandt mystery thrillers, featuring a war-scarred freelance journalist living in San Diego's Ocean Beach. SHOTs Crime & Thriller magazine called the series "a first-class performance from a writer at the very top of his game and a series that … has the legs to run and run."
Upriver is available in paperback from most major book retailers and as an e-book from Amazon.com. An audiobook is currently in production.
Requests for review copies or an interview with the author can be sent to the contact email below. More information on 32-32 North can be found at https://www.3232northpublishing.com/.
