New Book Published, "Propaganda and Influence: Russian and Chinese Targeting of America"
Author Mervyn Roberts, a recognized expert in the theory and practice of propaganda, has published Propaganda and Influence: Russian and Chinese Targeting of America, to help Americans navigate the current information minefields.
Killeen, TX, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the twenty-first century, Russia and China have positioned themselves as competitors to the current US-led Western geopolitical order. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine, they have closely aligned themselves against that order. As such, propaganda from these nations will be an increasingly important factor in this competition. Propaganda and Influence will help the layman understand the arcane world of international psychological warfare.
Dr. Roberts explores the Russian and Chinese propaganda systems’ significant organizational similarities, as well as important historical differences. The evolution of each program has provided the foundation for the current practices. Knowing the types of actions adversaries are likely to undertake can help inoculate the reader. Propaganda and Influence looks at several case studies that exemplify each program. Emerging trends, such as deep fakes, are explored, as well as the social science that support propaganda effectiveness.
Throughout Propaganda and Influence, the author makes a strong case for the threat of Chinese influence activities. The world is at a critical pivot point, or as Winston Churchill framed it, a hinge of history. China’s demographic challenges, economic stagnation, and a Chinese leader bent on achieving greatness in a world awakened to the threat China presents, offers an unstable future. Much like Adolph Hitler in the decisions leading up to 1939 that Churchill referenced, General Secretary Xi Jinping may believe that he must strike now, or fail ignominiously. Influence and propaganda are major facets of his unrestricted warfare effort.
Mervyn Roberts is not prescribing a particular action to deal with foreign propaganda. He is rather prompting the reader to think about options to consider in the face of these programs. Roberts does argue that the only morally acceptable response is to redouble our defense of free speech. A steady flow of facts and lots of patience are required, not curtailing free speech. We cannot rely on partisan fact-checkers to do the job either. Defeating dis/mis information from malign actors must be prompt and factual. This will also require a return to standards of government transparency. Unfortunately, the political divisions in the country make this difficult. This book provides a base for understanding the challenges and some hints on how to respond to what is clearly a complex predicament. According to Dr. Scott Craig, author of Bonds of Empire: The Politics of Penal Colonies in the Founding of America and Australia, Mervyn “Roberts brilliantly hints at ways in which Western ideals can be protected.”
Contact the author at info@mervynroberts.com for digital review copy or to request an interview. Propaganda and Influence: Russian and Chinese Targeting of America is only available from Amazon.com, in Kindle, trade paperback, or hardcover editions, 138 pages. (ISBN-13:979-8839888401) More information on the book, and videos or links discussed in the book can be found at mervynroberts.com/Russia.
Author bio: Mervyn Roberts teaches history at Central Texas College in Killeen Texas, as well as periodically teaching courses on Persian History and American Military History at Texas A&M-Central Texas. He also taught Russian and Chinese propaganda evolution at the Joint Special Operations University.
Mervyn possesses MA and PhD degrees from the University of North Texas in Denton. His dissertation was published as a well-reviewed study of propaganda, The Psychological War for Vietnam 1960-1968. He has written and given academic presentations on psychological operations. His other publications include several articles in the journal Iranian Studies. Mervyn served in Operations Desert Storm and Continue Hope-Somalia, and two tours, as both PSYOP Team Leader and Detachment NCOIC, with the Combined-Joint Special Operations Task Force Afghanistan.
Dr. Roberts explores the Russian and Chinese propaganda systems’ significant organizational similarities, as well as important historical differences. The evolution of each program has provided the foundation for the current practices. Knowing the types of actions adversaries are likely to undertake can help inoculate the reader. Propaganda and Influence looks at several case studies that exemplify each program. Emerging trends, such as deep fakes, are explored, as well as the social science that support propaganda effectiveness.
Throughout Propaganda and Influence, the author makes a strong case for the threat of Chinese influence activities. The world is at a critical pivot point, or as Winston Churchill framed it, a hinge of history. China’s demographic challenges, economic stagnation, and a Chinese leader bent on achieving greatness in a world awakened to the threat China presents, offers an unstable future. Much like Adolph Hitler in the decisions leading up to 1939 that Churchill referenced, General Secretary Xi Jinping may believe that he must strike now, or fail ignominiously. Influence and propaganda are major facets of his unrestricted warfare effort.
Mervyn Roberts is not prescribing a particular action to deal with foreign propaganda. He is rather prompting the reader to think about options to consider in the face of these programs. Roberts does argue that the only morally acceptable response is to redouble our defense of free speech. A steady flow of facts and lots of patience are required, not curtailing free speech. We cannot rely on partisan fact-checkers to do the job either. Defeating dis/mis information from malign actors must be prompt and factual. This will also require a return to standards of government transparency. Unfortunately, the political divisions in the country make this difficult. This book provides a base for understanding the challenges and some hints on how to respond to what is clearly a complex predicament. According to Dr. Scott Craig, author of Bonds of Empire: The Politics of Penal Colonies in the Founding of America and Australia, Mervyn “Roberts brilliantly hints at ways in which Western ideals can be protected.”
Contact the author at info@mervynroberts.com for digital review copy or to request an interview. Propaganda and Influence: Russian and Chinese Targeting of America is only available from Amazon.com, in Kindle, trade paperback, or hardcover editions, 138 pages. (ISBN-13:979-8839888401) More information on the book, and videos or links discussed in the book can be found at mervynroberts.com/Russia.
Author bio: Mervyn Roberts teaches history at Central Texas College in Killeen Texas, as well as periodically teaching courses on Persian History and American Military History at Texas A&M-Central Texas. He also taught Russian and Chinese propaganda evolution at the Joint Special Operations University.
Mervyn possesses MA and PhD degrees from the University of North Texas in Denton. His dissertation was published as a well-reviewed study of propaganda, The Psychological War for Vietnam 1960-1968. He has written and given academic presentations on psychological operations. His other publications include several articles in the journal Iranian Studies. Mervyn served in Operations Desert Storm and Continue Hope-Somalia, and two tours, as both PSYOP Team Leader and Detachment NCOIC, with the Combined-Joint Special Operations Task Force Afghanistan.
Contact
Pale Rider PressContact
Mervyn Roberts
817-235-9564
mervynroberts.com
Contact for interviews or a digital review copy.
Mervyn Roberts
817-235-9564
mervynroberts.com
Contact for interviews or a digital review copy.
Categories