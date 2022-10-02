Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 Large ReStore Symposium
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Large ReStore Symposium. The team looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Habitat for Humanity's annual Large ReStore Symposium takes place this October, and Tucker Company Worldwide will be attending. The company will serve as an exhibitor, sponsor, and feature Tucker's CEO, Jeff Tucker, presenting his extensive industry knowledge.
This year's conference will be October 9-12 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tucker's CEO, Jeff Tucker, will speak on Monday, October 10th, from 1 PM-1:45 PM.
Looking to get to know Tucker on a personal level? Experts from the company will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Visit the Tucker Company Worldwide booth (22) at the Large ReStore Symposium, the educational and networking event for the largest ReStore locations and some of the country's top vendors.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About Habitat for Humanity ReStores
Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. ReStores accept donations and sell a constantly changing inventory of diverse, high-quality merchandise to the public at a fraction of the retail price, while diverting reusable household items and building materials from area landfills. Learn more about Habitat for Humanity ReStores at habitat.org/restores.
