New in Focus Brands' Service Offering: Business Brokering
In Focus Brands, the pre-eminent private label, deployable team company with over 155 launch, scale, growth accelerations globally, has announced a new business broker service for those companies looking to partner or exit.
Stony Point, NY, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- From In Focus Brands' recent successful, co-founder matching project and technology transfer roadmap and commercialization private label services' projects that saw 10 companies create $7.7M in pilots, licenses and sales this year to date, the In Focus Brands' team saw a need for clear and fair partnering and exit collaborations. Their history of win-win deals and a vast, global network of business founders makes this a natural extension of their comprehensive business services.
The "creatively practical" application of In Focus Brands' team of experienced entrepreneurs and business owners brings real results to launch, grow and/or scale your company. Decades-long experience with exiting numerous companies, negotiating realistic and fair agreements and partnering with global business owners will only add to the new exit solutions.
Tara Lynn, In Focus Brands' Advisory Board Member, states: "Bob (Robert Manasier)'s commercialization and deal structuring prowess coupled with the long-tenured team's deep, operational experience of launching, scaling and exiting companies brings real value to business owners looking to partner, exit or sell their companies to investors, competitors, partners and/or employees. We have a long history of creating agreements based on reality and all stakeholders winning that is part of the incredible culture here of brutal honesty, fairness and team first."
In Focus Brands has helped launch and scale 100s of global companies; built economic development & tech transfer ecosystems and were the skunkworks team for numerous Fortune 500 companies. The unique shared funding risk and deployable team models brings speed and focus. The 2 biggest pain points with business: time & money: we save both so the results are shortening delays and building revenue.
