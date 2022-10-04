Local Real Estate Professional Brings Home National Certification Broker/Agent Advisor Recognizes Achievement
Brian Chandler has been certified by Broker/Agent Advisor in the Seven Star category as one of the best in real estate based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability, and trust for their service during the calendar year of 2022.
Parker, CO, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now in its 29th season, Broker/Agent Advisor celebrates success and accomplishment of the industry's finest real estate professionals through its "Certificate of Excellence" program.
Through proprietary criteria, formulas, and other valuable considerations, Brian Chandler has been certified by Broker/Agent Advisor in the Seven Star category as one of the best in real estate based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability, and trust for their service during the calendar year of 2022.
"Brian Chandler exemplifies the type of professional we designed this program for. In addition, Brian has over 45 years of sales experience, authored 12 real estate books and an employs extraordinary marketing talents," says Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker/Agent Advisor. "A true credit to their company, profession, and community; one with whom the honor is truly ours in being able to share our certification."
All applicant's credentials are verified, which makes this honor one of the most genuine in the industry towards identifying those truly worthy of special recognition and distinction.
Brian now represents their market alongside the finest men and women in real estate in Broker/Agent Advisor's national online directory of certified professionals here: https://www.brokeragentadvisor.com/referral
More About Broker/Agent Advisor
Established in 1996, Broker/Agent Advisor is a real estate trade publication which provides information, tools, and resources to assist the modern real estate professional in achieving greater success through their real practice.
Source: Broker/Agent Advisor
Contact:
Jennifer Golladay
Director of Recognition and Referral
Contact
RE/MAX AllianceContact
Brian Chandler
720-808-1007
https://recoloradoonline.com
