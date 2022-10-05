CellarStone Announces Release of QCommission Version 12
Half Moon Bay, CA, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following tradition, CellarStone Inc., provider of one of the best sales commission softwares in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, announced today that they have released QCommission Version 12.
Sales compensation planning or sales performance management has always been a challenge. When adding the complexity of the sales compensation plan to the equation, automating sales commissions can be difficult and close to impossible. CellarStone has always been driven in ensuring that QCommission can meet the sales performance management (SPM) needs of customers across all industries.
The QCommission Development Team at CellarStone continuously tests and improves QCommission to make sure its new and improved releases actually work and can address the needs of businesses - even those with complex sales compensation plans.
The Customer Success Team, likewise, has kept in constant communication with QCommission customers in order to determine the customers’ needs. This helped the QCommission Development Team determine what needs to be improved, added, removed, etc.
QCommission Version 12 now boasts:
Two (2) new working integrations (Dear Systems and Hubspot),
Stronger and faster integration with Netsuite and QuickBooks,
A more reliable scheduled calculation process,
Easier and faster imports/exports,
Improved loading speed,
And many more.
Overall, QCommission Version 12 has a large list of usability improvements that will benefit existing and future clients alike.
When asked about QCommission’s newly released version, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s VP for Technology had to say, "We at CellarStone want to make sure that we are always providing our customers with faster, more reliable implementations which is why we are always working on continuously improving our products. We regularly come up with new versions, each one rigorously tested and proven to work. This helps decrease the risk of implementation and helps make a shortened implementation time possible with every new release.”
As of this writing, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
