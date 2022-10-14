Pocket HRMS Establishes a New Office to Welcome 100-150 Employees
Navi Mumbai, India, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pocket HRMS announced yesterday that they are building a new office to accommodate their expanding workforce. Given their rapid progress and excellent track record in the HRMS software domain, they plan to recruit 100-150 new employees within the next two years to tackle the growing demand for their application.
The growth of Pocket HRMS has been phenomenal since 2015 when they introduced their advanced AI-enabled system that utilizes cloud architecture and machine learning to adapt to their users and enhance their experience. Since then, Pocket HRMS has constantly been one of the best-selling software in this segment, mainly due to their continuous innovation and keeping up with the latest trends in the highly competitive HR software sector.
Expanding Workforce
To keep up with the cloud-based HR software’s ever-expanding user base and stay innovative, they have planned on onboarding nearly 100-150 employees to ensure that their clients remain satisfied with their excellent software. Hence, they are hiring for the following designations:
Programmers: 30 positions
Sales: 30 positions
Marketing: 30 positions
Customer Service: 50 positions
The work culture at Pocket HRMS is extremely friendly and stress-free, which helps even the newly joined freshers to adapt to their new work environment. The organization’s excellent supportive workforce helps enrich its work culture even further. Even during the global pandemic, Pocket HRMS’ workforce thrived with zero layoffs and regular salaries.
New Office
To accommodate this growing workforce, they have expanded their infrastructure by establishing another office in Mumbai. This new office will work in tandem with their existing Mumbai head office to provide a more streamlined approach towards research and development.
The new office would act as a hub to coordinate various tasks with the head office, such as improving the software with further innovations, handling user queries, troubleshooting issues, etc. With the growth in numbers, Pocket HRMS plans to bring advanced innovations and truly next-gen technologies to the HRMS domain.
With the recent rise in awareness regarding AI, more companies are open to the idea of an AI-based HRMS to streamline and automate their HR processes. Additionally, with the widespread use and affordability of high-speed mobile internet, the idea of deploying a cloud-based HRMS has become feasible even for start-ups. As a result, Pocket HRMS’ ambitious plan to improve employee engagement and streamline the Indian HR domain with the help of artificial intelligence is not that far from realization.
About Pocket HRMS
Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are, ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot – smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR, a unique implementation of its kind in the HR domain.
The growth of Pocket HRMS has been phenomenal since 2015 when they introduced their advanced AI-enabled system that utilizes cloud architecture and machine learning to adapt to their users and enhance their experience. Since then, Pocket HRMS has constantly been one of the best-selling software in this segment, mainly due to their continuous innovation and keeping up with the latest trends in the highly competitive HR software sector.
Expanding Workforce
To keep up with the cloud-based HR software’s ever-expanding user base and stay innovative, they have planned on onboarding nearly 100-150 employees to ensure that their clients remain satisfied with their excellent software. Hence, they are hiring for the following designations:
Programmers: 30 positions
Sales: 30 positions
Marketing: 30 positions
Customer Service: 50 positions
The work culture at Pocket HRMS is extremely friendly and stress-free, which helps even the newly joined freshers to adapt to their new work environment. The organization’s excellent supportive workforce helps enrich its work culture even further. Even during the global pandemic, Pocket HRMS’ workforce thrived with zero layoffs and regular salaries.
New Office
To accommodate this growing workforce, they have expanded their infrastructure by establishing another office in Mumbai. This new office will work in tandem with their existing Mumbai head office to provide a more streamlined approach towards research and development.
The new office would act as a hub to coordinate various tasks with the head office, such as improving the software with further innovations, handling user queries, troubleshooting issues, etc. With the growth in numbers, Pocket HRMS plans to bring advanced innovations and truly next-gen technologies to the HRMS domain.
With the recent rise in awareness regarding AI, more companies are open to the idea of an AI-based HRMS to streamline and automate their HR processes. Additionally, with the widespread use and affordability of high-speed mobile internet, the idea of deploying a cloud-based HRMS has become feasible even for start-ups. As a result, Pocket HRMS’ ambitious plan to improve employee engagement and streamline the Indian HR domain with the help of artificial intelligence is not that far from realization.
About Pocket HRMS
Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are, ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot – smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR, a unique implementation of its kind in the HR domain.
Contact
Pocket HRMSContact
Pribhat Singh Sharma
+91 2267687872
https://www.pockethrms.com/
Pribhat Singh Sharma
+91 2267687872
https://www.pockethrms.com/
Categories