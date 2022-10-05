Loveforce International Declares "Well Done," "Starbucks and Chill"
On Friday, October 7, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and giveaway a book in their honor.
On Friday, October 7, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The singles will be two entirely different music genres by two different recording artists. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
The Title of Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is “Well Done” It is a tribute song that is very personal for Billy Ray. A good friend of his was a famous musician, who died tragically of a very nasty and painful form of cancer. This person's death hit Billy hard. This tribute doesn't concentrate on the person's fame but instead on the personal experiences between him and Billy. It is written as if he is viewing the person's body and talking to him. The music is Pop-R&B but the sentiment is pure soul. Out of Billy's pain, he attempted to create beauty that others can relate to.
The New Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Starbucks and Chill.” It is an instrumental up-tempo smooth Jazz genre song. It was written with the concept of two people chilling at a Starbucks and having a pleasant conversation. The melody sounds like several different songs one might have heard before but can’t quite put one’s finger on the title.
On Friday, October 7 The E-book Controversy by The Prophet of Life will be given away. This giveaway includes both the English and Spanish language versions of the book. Some of the recent controversies explored by the book include controversies involving a former president and reality show star, a cure for AIDS, Chinese hackers, Adolf Hitler, Global Warming, and Hollywood Celebrity Scandals.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, October 7 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
